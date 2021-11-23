Singapore's JetQuay CIP Terminal is Digitally Transforming its suite of Airport services by partnering with HokuApps to deliver a Next-gen Travel Experience

Together they will be building a unified application to augment their comprehensive suite of top-notch VIP services aimed to deliver a seamless and hassle-free airport experience for the new-age consumers.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JetQuay CIP Terminal , an elite, dedicated terminal at Singapore Changi Airport that provides world-class personalized meet and greet services, is excited to announce that it has selected HokuApps , a global leader in next-generation digital transformation solutions, as the strategic end-to-end technology partner. As part of this strategic partnership, JetQuay will leverage upon HokuApps' application development platform in building a single integrated system. This system will completely digitize the current booking system and bring all the key pieces of functionality on a unified mobile platform to give both clients and internal management quick access to all their bookings and schedules, respectively.

JetQuay CIP is a terminal of choice for private jets which offers a comprehensive suite of top-notch VIP services. They have a dedicated airline check-in and immigration clearance, a well-appointed lounge to wine and dine, as well as a limousine service that escorts elite guests to and from their aircraft. Their services are available to any passenger traveling on full-service carriers, on any class - arriving, departing, or transiting through Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4. JetQuay facilitates a seamless, worry-free transit and a comfortable airport experience for passengers. With over 15 years of experience in the aviation industry, its exceptional customer service and amenities add cachet to Changi Airport's high standards, redefining the travel experience for its end customers.

As a part of this partnership, HokuApps will be working hand-in-hand with JetQuay to deliver an integrated enterprise solution that will serve as a one-stop platform for all the customers' needs. Passengers will be able to make payments seamlessly via the application, make bookings, receive updates on their bookings and even contact their designated attendants via the app. HokuApps will also increase the end-to-end operational efficiency of the business while ensuring the smooth execution of the service offerings.

"We ultimately chose HokuApps to work with as they clearly demonstrated that they have a great deal of knowledge and experience in building custom applications while giving us the leeway in implementing all changes quickly. They gave us the ability to automate our core processes, maintain our competitive edge as a business while also ensuring the optimization of customer satisfaction as a whole," said Abraham Lim, General Manager at JetQuay. "We strongly believe that the new portal, based on low-code technology, will make us future-proof and will provide us with a business solution that is fully capable of resolving our operational challenges effectively."

"We are highly motivated to deliver a robust VIP service platform that will digitally augment JetQuay's unique offerings and will help them in delivering a more seamless and hassle-free airport experience," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "We are confident that our easy-to-scale and user-interface friendly applications will automate the comprehensive suite of JetQuay's meet and greet services, enabling them to channel its efforts towards other vital business operations."

