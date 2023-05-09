Singapore's Nightlife Scene is Re-Emerging with Exciting New "Boiler Room" Style Parties by Bryan Chin and RE Media

—

shot and edited by Tristan Sim / @trstnvsn on Instagram

With nightlife resuming, Singapore is once again witnessing a surge in parties and events. Among the many event organizers, a new and exciting "boiler room" style party concept is emerging, helmed by Toska, aka Bryan Chin, and RE Media, a subsidiary of the ESCREATIVES group.

Bryan Chin, a member of the JBL Martin Garrix Academy, has found a vibrant community and growing demand for these "boiler room" parties in Singapore. The young talent is an indie electronic artist who aspires to “revive the soul of Singapore”, through heavy involvement in arts and culture. The recent launch of "Toska & Friends 360" saw almost 250 slots sold out within 30 minutes, indicating a high level of excitement and anticipation for the event. Click here to stream his music.

In a "boiler room" style party, the attendees are often situated directly behind the DJ deck, creating a close and intimate connection between the partygoers and the DJ. This setup allows for a shared experience that is both immersive and high-energy, with the attendees and the DJ all contributing to the overall vibe of the party. While the "boiler room" style party concept has gained popularity in other parts of the world, it is still relatively new in Singapore.

Toska & RE Media's first party on April 29th was a resounding success. The party was a collaborative space for creatives, music lovers, and music makers to connect and vibe in a lively atmosphere at the Skyfall Rooftop Restrobar. "We absolutely adore Toska's community," said Regina Yeo, co-founder of RE media.

The night was characterized by a boozy, beautiful, and breezy atmosphere, creating a unique and unforgettable experience for party-goers. Emelia Seet, the founder of RE Media, expressed her admiration for Bryan's vision, which is completely different from the usual nightlife scene in Singapore. Emelia saw the "boiler room" concept often with KAYTRANADA and James Hype, and always thought it was an interesting idea. Seeing it in real life was even better.

"We would also like to extend a special shout-out to our drink sponsor, MateMateEnergy, for making this incredible party possible. Their support has been instrumental in creating the vibrant atmosphere and energy that made the event such a resounding success. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to collaborating with them on future events," said Emelia.

Lastly, the event organizers would like to express their appreciation for the talented DJs who performed at the event, including Joshua Dillon, GOTH MYSTERY MAFIA, Eko, and Viticz. Their exceptional talent and energy brought the party to life, and the event would not have been the same without them.

"We would also like to give a big shoutout to our incredibly talented crew who worked tirelessly to bring the party to life. Special thanks to @trstnvsn, @radium147, and @prof.khem on Instagram for their hard work and dedication in making this event a success. Their contributions were invaluable in creating the lively and unforgettable atmosphere that party-goers enjoyed," concluded Regina.

The emergence of this exciting new party concept is sure to light up the Singaporean nightlife scene even further, creating a collaborative space for creatives and music lovers alike to connect and enjoy great music in a unique and lively atmosphere.

As of 8 May 2023, Toska and RE Media is not associated with Boiler Room TV.

For collaboration inquiries or more information, please contact Emelia at info@escreatives.online.

Contact Info:

Name: Emelia

Email: Send Email

Organization: escreatives online

Website: http://escreatives.online



Release ID: 89097029

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.