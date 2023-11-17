Singapore's Pioneering Children's Digital Worksheet Library: Affordable Learning Solutions for Parents and Kindergartens

Edufrienz 99 Pte Ltd is proud to introduce a remarkable addition to children's education and development. Their Children Digital Worksheet Library, one of the rare introductions in Asia, simplifies the essential needs for parents and kindergartens to cope with the children’s lifestyle and developmental growth.

Key Highlights:

1. Unprecedented Affordability: Edufrienz 99 offers one of the most affordable learning and development solutions for parents and kindergartens, with monthly subscription fees starting at US$2.50* for a one-year subscription plan.

2. Extensive Content: The platform comprises 11 content categories, beginning with a vast repository of over 16,000 children's worksheet pages. New content is added weekly to expand the learning resources.

3. Nurturing Values and Behaviors: Edufrienz 99 places a strong emphasis on nurturing social-emotional development topics for children, helping them build positive values and behaviors.

Founders' Story: The creators of Edufrienz 99 are parents intimately acquainted with the challenges of parenthood. They aspired to support parents worldwide in enhancing their children's lifestyles and developmental journey. Their mission emphasizes instilling positive traits and values in children, moving beyond focusing solely on academic success. The foundational importance of a children strong interpersonal core is intertwined with their values and behaviors.

Challenges: Most parents are concerned about their children's excessive screen time, Edufrienz 99's digital worksheet library offers practical resources to help shift the reliance on digital devices. Children can engage in pencil-and-paper-centric activities and associate with day-to-day examples of acquiring knowledge about their values and behaviors. They will have practical activities to keep them well-occupied as well.

Business Highlights:

A Rare Invention: Edufrienz 99 aspires to provide better equality in children’s learning with these superb affordable digital worksheet solutions where more children can access learning and activities.

Spark Frienz: Their unique creation features cartoonish animal characters positioned as Developmental Companions to spur young children aged 3 to 9 to learn.

Flexibility: The platform is designed with flexibility, offering various subscription plans and à la carte prices for on-demand usage.

Partnerships: Edufrienz 99 is eager to explore partnership and co-selling opportunities to synergize new products and services for the children's industry through licensing and distribution collaboration.

This lifestyle digital worksheet library empowers parents and educators with affordable, engaging, and practical resources that serves as the children’s companion to learn and grow well together.

Please visit www.edufrienz.com for more information.

About Edufrienz 99 Pte Ltd:

Edufrienz 99 Pte Ltd is a Singapore digital web-based platform dedicated to providing affordable and engaging learning solutions for parents and kindergartens. With a vast collection of children's worksheets and a focus on nurturing values and behaviors, Edufrienz 99 is revolutionizing early childhood education.

*Subscription fees are subject to change. Please visit the website for the most up-to-date information.

