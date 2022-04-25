Singapore's Premium Ground Transportation Company, Prime Aces Limousine Announces Sustainability Effort to Offset Carbon Footprint

Celebrating Earth Day 2022, Singapore's premium ground transportation service provider, Prime Aces Limousine, announces their sustainability effort to offset their carbon footprint by committing to plant 1,000 trees.

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Aces Limousine, Singapore's premium ground transportation company is the first in its industry to take steps towards offsetting their carbon footprint for both the future and past. To offset the carbon emitted from all their past rides since the company was established 4 years ago in Singapore, Prime Aces Limousine is starting with planting 1,000 trees by Earth Day, on 22ndApril 2022.

Prime Aces Limousine founder, Lim Zhi Min, emphasizes on the company's focus to provide unrivalled value in ground transportation, he also understands the need for businesses to be sustainable. He said, "We aim to become completely carbon-neutral by 2035. To achieve that, Prime Aces Limousine will be taking action today, to at least offset the carbon footprint we've created."

To achieve this farseeing milestone, Prime Aces Limousine will be working in partnership with Ecomatcher, the world's first digital platform that helps companies increase sustainability engagement. Through a process known as Transparent Tree-planting, Ecomatcher provides insights to stakeholders into where their contributions are going. This prevents greenwashing, ensures that every tree is planted and looked after, and holds every player in the supply chain accountable.

The process is built on Blockchain technology for complete supply chain traceability, and an application – Tree Tracker – allows a contributor like Prime Aces Limousine to have visibility of every tree. This way, there are no hidden surprises and Prime Aces Limousine is assured that their contributions are truly paving a way to offsetting their carbon footprint.

Sharing on future sustainability efforts for Prime Aces Limousine, Lim Zhi Min indicated that he will be taking steps to eventually replace Prime Aces Limousine's entire fleet with electric and Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. He said, "The first electric vehicle will be available for hire by end 2023."

Lim also shared that customers of Prime Aces Limousine will be provided with the opportunity to support them in their quest to becoming a more sustainable company. Customers can choose to either donate a small amount during each ride to plant a tree and present it as a gift to their loved ones, or hire an electric vehicle in the near future.

On this sustainability effort, he added, "Sustainability is not something new and can be challenging, especially for larger organizations. But taking one step today can start making a difference for our shared planet tomorrow."

About Prime Aces Limousine

Prime Aces Limousine is the leading premium ground transportation provider in Singapore. Since its establishment in 2018, Prime Aces Limousine has received an SME 500 award, is recognized by Tripadvisor among other reputable brands, and is highly rated by its customers, as easily seen on their Google Business Page. The company offers airport transfers, private city tours, chauffeur-driven chartering hourly services and more.

Prime Aces Limousine has grown tremendously, and credits this to their professional and qualified team members who strive to provide the best possible service to their customers.

https://www.primeaceslimousine.sg/

About EcoMatcher

EcoMatcher is the world's first digital platform that enables businesses to increase customer and employee sustainability engagement through SMART tree planting. What is SMART tree planting? Companies can adopt trees, through the platform, that are planted by vetted foundations specializing in tree planting. The platform gives access to data about those trees such as location of the tree and the farmer caring for the tree. Companies can use the trees for meaningful gifting, reward, loyalty and engagement programs"

