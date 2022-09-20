Singapore's SLEEK EV Launches Experience Centre and EV Motorbikes in the Thai Market

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's EV brand SLEEK EV has launched their new Xperience Centre in Central Bangkok, featuring 4 of their initial electric motorbike models.

The launch event, held at W Bangkok on 16 September, was joined by more than 150 industry partners which includes the top motorcycle dealers in the country, PTT OR, Krungsri Auto, and Bosch.



SLEEK EV launch graced by PCM, Bosch, and Krungsri Auto

SLEEK EV is the first and fastest to market electric motorbike company from Singapore to have their products on the road since inception early this year. "We are very humbled by the support given to our brand over the past nine months. It is validation of our mission to provide the best EV mobility experience to our customers." says Ben, CEO and co-founder of SLEEK EV.

The company currently has more than 100 of its electric motorbikes on the road and has secured more than 400 pre-orders of its new models which have already begun deliveries since last week.

The focus on building a strong brand has been crucial for SLEEK EV to position itself favourably in the young EV market. The support they have received has been promising, with SLEEK EV owning one of the most subscribed private EV online social groups (SLEEK EV Social Club) with more than 42,000 members.



More than 20 of Thailand's largest dealers have signed agreements with SLEEK EV to join the EV push

The company's line of products targets both the premium and the mass market range. The curated premium models can travel 170-180km on a single charge with a top speed of 100km/h, which is a huge draw for many consumers.

Prior to starting SLEEK EV, co-founders Ben and ZQ have spent more than 3 years in this young and rapidly growing industry, building different parts of the EV 2-wheeler ecosystem in retail and financing operations before embarking on the journey to build their own brand. With their experience and support from early investors, they led SLEEK EV to be the only electric motorbike brand in Thailand financed by Krungsri at a rate on par with other petrol counterparts, a key to fuel adoptions of electric motorbikes.

"It is super exciting for us, because it takes the different parts of the ecosystem working together to move the needle in EV adoption and our partnership with Krungsri is a great step forward", Ben added.

Apart from building its own electric 2-wheeler, SLEEK EV aims to set up the largest battery swapping network in Southeast Asia. With its R&D underway, it aims to launch over 200 stations across Bangkok by next year.



Co-founders of SLEEK EV, Ben (left) and ZQ (right) with SLEEK’s Type V

COO and co-founder ZQ states that the company plans to set up its R&D centre in Singapore to tap on local talents. "We believe there is a good talent pool in Singapore with similar passion in this sector that can add value to our business as we look to base our R&D centre here."

About SLEEK EV

Sleek EV is a leading next-generation electric vehicles company in Southeast Asia, headquartered in Singapore. Sleek's mission is to build innovative and benchmark-setting electric vehicles and energy network that are designed around the urban lifestyles of our riders. Visit www.sleekev.com to find out more.

