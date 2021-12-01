Singapore's Tong Lee Huat Pte Ltd (TLH) is Embracing Digital Transformation by partnering with HokuApps to Automate their end-to-end Business Operations

Together they will be building a fully integrated software solution uniquely customized to TLH's ecosystem which, will address both internal & external challenges by digitizing their day-to-day business functions and processes.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HokuApps , a global leader in next-generation digital transformation solutions, is excited to announce that they are selected as the strategic technology partner by Tong Lee Huat Pte Ltd (TLH), a premier supplier and full-spectrum service provider for shipping cargo containers in Singapore and beyond. As a part of this strategic partnership, Tong Lee Huat will leverage HokuApps' application development platform to build an integrated operations management system. This one-stop solution will be custom-built to accelerate the company's digital transformation initiatives by automating all the manual day-to-day operations and labor-intensive processes. The new digitalization capabilities will aid in reducing the administrative overhead, enabling quick scalability of the operations, improving the customer experience, and increasing the long-term revenue.

Tong Lee Huat (TLH), a.k.a. Tong Containers, is the premier supplier for shipping cargo containers in Singapore, and their business extends beyond the local shores. The services provided by TLH include more than just sales and leasing of shipping cargo containers. It is a full spectrum of services covering cargo container repairs, maintenance of container standards, supplying container parts, and surveying cargo containers. Founded in 1999, Tong Containers has enjoyed vast support from major industry players and regular clients. From a humble beginning with only 10 staff, THL is one of the most prominent companies in the industry today, providing their clients all aspects of container trading and support services necessary to keep their shipping operations on the go. They have experience providing repair and survey services for shipping lines like Maersk containers, MOL, Cosco, Wan Hai, ZLine, and leasing lines like TAL, Gold Containers, Florens, etc. TLH has also ventured into importing and exporting materials and continues to grow with the staff strength increased to more than a hundred today.

HokuApps will be working closely with Tong Lee Huat to build a sales and leasing management system that will automate manual workflows. This integrated platform will serve as a centralized system for customer requests and inquiries, invoicing and payment tracking, and inventory management, thereby empowering TLH to manage multiple systems on a single unified platform. This unified platform will have a fully-featured mobile application for TLH's customers and a dedicated administrative console for their internal team. The client application will enable customers to make inquiries and requests around container purchase and leasing, log and maintain the leasing information of containers, view quotations that are being generated, view invoices based on the leasing period of containers, track payment that is being made, and receive real-time alerts and notifications on the order updates, new quotations received, overdue invoices, and payment updates. On the other hand, the backend web application will allow administrators to track the purchase orders sent to vendors, maintain payment records and reconcile the invoices, manage the inventory of containers, spare parts, and supplies and monitor the dashboard metrics. With this simple and device-agnostic application built by HokuApps, TLH aims to streamline the inward and outward processing of goods, enhancing the stocking efficiencies and perfectly aligning all the inventories' supply to demand levels.

"After evaluating multiple technology vendors, we ultimately chose HokuApps due to their substantial ability to improve our internal workflows, digitally transform business processes at high velocity and deliver the kinds of improvements and innovations based on our specific business needs," said Leon Koh, Manager at Tong Lee Huat. "With HokuApps, we are able to get innovation on the front foot. We can easily integrate core systems, develop new workflows, and provide much better experiences for both our customers and internal team."

"We are highly driven to quickly go live with the main functional workflows for TLH to accelerate digitalization and help them to migrate from their manual and labor-intensive legacy systems to a fully digitalized platform," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "We are confident that we would be able to boost TLH's company presence globally to be the preferred premier supplier for shipping cargo containers through the provision of our applications that will aid with the scalability of their operations."

