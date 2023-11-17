Singer-Songwriter Fred Nassiri Produces a Music Video for Global Peace Featuring Israeli and Palestinian Children

Fred Nassiri's cinematic spectacle for world peace calls for harmony beyond borders.

—

In the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, singer-songwriter Fred Nassiri unites Israeli and Palestinian children in a powerful testament to the universality of music.

Set against the backdrop of a devastating conflict, "Love Sees No Color" echoes the call for world peace, featuring children from 19 different countries, including Israel and Palestine. Singing together in harmony with a clear message of hope and unity, the powerful music video for peace amplifies the children's voices, the ambassadors for peace.

Music is a universal language that bridges visible and invisible gaps. By utilizing this powerful medium to raise awareness about peace and unity, Nassiri is committed to bringing people together despite the differences that separate them. The artistic, colorful, and powerful music video for "Love Sees No Color," sung in 15 different languages, has become the anthem for peace, capturing hearts and minds around the world.

Fueled by passion, Nassiri Music is a beacon of hope, love, and peace. From a young, driven immigrant in the U.S. to a successful fashion and real estate entrepreneur, Nassiri chased and achieved the American dream. Yet, despite his business achievements, Nassiri left it all to preach peace and unity across the world through his passion for music. In this spirit, he embarked on the "Love Sees No Color" project, a musical project that brought together thousands of children from across the globe, symbolizing unity and love.

Nassiri creates music that reminds people of their humanity. He shows that despite the boundaries, at the end of the day, everyone is just like the sun's rays. His music, an eclectic mix of melodies that transcend all ages, genders, and religions, breaks down cultural barriers and geopolitical divides. With specially released new segments on YouTube from the 12-minute music video for "Love Sees No Color," Nassiri shows a unification of Israeli and Palestinian children transcending barriers and advocating for peace.

Nassiri's commitment to promoting love, peace, and healing through music has taken a poignant turn with the upcoming release of a documentary that showcases segments from Israel and Palestine. The documentary will trace Nassiri's ambitious "Love Sees No Color" project, where he filmed the music video in 19 countries and 15 languages to showcase a universal message of love and unity. This behind-the-scenes film will highlight experiences in each country, showing the power of collaboration.

Featuring segments where children from diverse backgrounds in Israel and Palestine share their stories and express their hope for a peaceful future, the film centers around a clear message, "Love transcends all differences, and our children are the living testament to a world where peace is possible." The timely release of the Israel and Palestine segments seeks to remind people that even in places with complex histories and ongoing challenges, there is a commonality that can bridge gaps, and that is humanity. To simplify this message, Nassiri put it in a song that will live on long after but will serve as a reminder and proof of the power of music and the human spirit.

"Love Sees No Color" is more than just a song or a video; it's a movement that Fred Nassiri has dedicated himself to – spreading a message of unity through the universal language of music."

In addition to creating the music video, Nassiri gave a speech at the West Bank Barrier, where he challenged global artists to share positive and healing music that calls for world peace. "I believe in the power of music to heal and bring people together," said Nassiri. "With this project, I wanted to show that despite our diverse cultures and backgrounds, we all share the same dreams for our children – a world filled with peace, love, and understanding."

Nassiri is a voice for change and harmony. He calls on more people, artists, and media outlets to promote global peace and unity. Ahead of the documentary release, Nassiri hopes that the "Love Sees No Color" music video will inspire more people to speak up for peace and harmony as the world continues to face challenges like war.

