Single-Origin Coffee Beans HK – Freshly Roasted Hong Kong Subscription Launched

BeanCurious Coffee Roasters now offers coffee drinkers across Hong Kong the opportunity to get regular supplies of single-origin, specialty coffees by subscribing to their delivery service.

—

Hong Kong-based BeanCurious Coffee Co has expanded its services for customers looking to have specialty coffee delivered to their homes. The company offers a subscription service to supply coffee enthusiasts across the city with freshly-roasted, single-origin coffee beans from all corners of the world.

More information is available at https://beancurious.com/product-category/coffee/single-origin-whole-bean-coffee/

With the updated service, BeanCurious seeks to respond to a growing demand for coffee in its purest form, a type of product that until recently has only been available in boutique coffee shops. The subscription service gives coffee fans the opportunity to get carefully sourced, expertly roasted coffee on a regular basis right to their door while satisfying any taste and preference.

The organic coffee beans are shipped unground to prevent losing their aroma and flavor caused by oxygen exposure. BeanCurious offers various coffees that are low in acidity, which makes them appropriate for multiple brewing methods, including pour-over, French press, Aeropress, and dripping.

Those who subscribe to the delivery service can choose from a wide selection of single-origin coffees available on the company’s website and even get the chance to try rare varieties not showcased by BeanCurious. Clients simply need to fill out the subscription form to indicate the desired quantity of their preferred beans, the frequency of their deliveries, and one of the three roast options.

BeanCurious changes the coffee beans on a monthly rotation schedule to give subscribers the chance to get a different batch every two or four weeks, with deliveries carried out on Fridays. This rotation method allows clients to experiment with a variety of coffees from halfway around the world to find their ideal flavor.

BeanCurious is widely recognized for its selection of organic, single-origin coffee beans sourced directly from responsible farmers. Unlike blends that contain a mixture of beans with more than two origins, these beans are supplied by one particular source in a single location, which could be a country, a region, or even a single farmer.

Clients can choose from a variety of coffees split into three categories, including fruity and floral, nutty, and chocolaty.

For additional information, visit https://beancurious.com

Contact Info:

Name: Sean Okihiro

Email: Send Email

Organization: BeanCurious Coffee Co.

Address: 7B Po Choi Industrial Building, 28 Wong Chuk Hang Road,, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

Phone: +852-7075-9107

Website: https://beancurious.com/

Release ID: 89040972