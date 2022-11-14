Singleron to present novel single cell sequencing solutions for blood cancer research at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singleron Biotechnologies, a pioneer in development and commercialization of innovative single cell sequencing analysis solutions for precision medicine, announced today their participation in the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in New Orleans, LA (December 10-13, 2022).



At the ASH 2022 company booth (#3351), Singleron will be showcasing their latest multi-omics single cell sequencing solutions, from kits and instruments to their bioinformatic database pipeline tailored for blood cancer research. Singleron’s unique technologies can advance translational research to deepen the understanding of heterogenous cell populations in healthy and diseased tissues, promoting the development of future treatment strategies to target hematological disorders.

Singleron will be featured in three poster presentations, including an awarded abstract by Nora Grieb and colleagues (Leipzig, Germany), who compared circulating tumor cells with non-malignant cells by applying single cell multi-omics technologies. Their peripheral blood screening approach illustrates how single cell sequencing data might be used in the future to apply targeted treatment strategies in plasma cell leukemia and multiple myeloma patients.

More information on accepted abstracts and poster presentations featuring Singleron can be found in the table below.

Poster Presentations Poster Details Title Abstract #1829

Session 651

Saturday, December 10, 2022

(5:30 PM - 7:30 PM) Single-Cell Multi-Omics of Peripheral Blood Reveals Tiding and Evolution of Responsive and Resistant Clones upon Daratumumab-Based Treatments in Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Leukemia



Abstract #4466

Session 651

Monday, December 12, 2022

(6:00 PM - 8:00 PM)

Needle in a Haystack: A Pilot Study Combining Single-Cell Multiomics with Clinical NGS-MRD Sequencing to Search for Circulating Clonotypic Dedifferentiated Myeloma Cells



Abstract #1890

Session 652

Saturday, December 10, 2022

(5:30 PM - 7:30 PM) Single Cell Multi-Omic Profiling of Multiple Myeloma with t(4;14) Identifies a T-cell Population That Correlates with Clinical Outcomes





About Singleron

Founded in 2018, Singleron develops and commercializes single cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single cell analysis. The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 2000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

Media contact

Email: info@singleronbio.com