Singsys: An Emerging IT Strategist for Defence & Aerospace Ecosystems lauded at DefExpo-2020, Lucknow

globenewswire
Singsys: An Emerging IT Strategist for Defence & Aerospace Ecosystems lauded at DefExpo-2020, LucknowFore-fronting in Digital Solutions upon the next-gen technological aspects for Defence UtilitiesGlobeNewswireFebruary 12, 2020

LUCKNOW, India, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singsys, a globally celebrated Multinational Corporation, headquartered at Singapore with its state-of-art development centre in Lucknow, participated in 11th edition of Defence Expo 2020 held at Lucknow from 5th to 9th Feb 2020. Upon digitizing solutions for challenging problem statements with custom-built Enterprise, IoT, Web & Mobile Applications, Singsys emerged as a top IT firm in this tech-extravaganza for the defence services.

DefExpo 2020, a flagship biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has proved to be one of the largest events of its kind with its theme for this year being majorly focussed upon ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’ marked with the participation of 1028 companies, including 172 foreign companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the event on 5th Feb, which then was followed by a live demonstration of Indian naval systems, aero systems and land systems. This event has promulgated new technologies, digital solutions for defence niche and state-of-art warfare indigenous products of Indian and overseas manufacturing companies which showcased their hallmarked products onto this celebrated platform.

Singsys showcased the solutions and products for security and defence domain in the field of tracking, surveillance and secure end-to-end communication. Singsys’s core team constituted of Ms Richa Midha – Head of India Business, Mr Ronald Richard – Creative Director, Mr Rakesh Singh – Head of Digital Marketing and Mr Prateek Shukla – General Manager at Singsys, Lucknow.

Singsys beholds a remarkable portfolio in the defence niche and has well conceptualised stunning solutions for worthiest clientele around the globe with in-house application development for Gemalto which is an international digital security company. Singsys’s proud defence portfolio includes the IT deliverables to ST Aerospace which is established as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider to provide airframe maintenance for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

Singsys has conceptualized a website for NAeL (Naini Aerospace Limited, Ministry of Defence(Govt. of India); a subsidiary of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and deployed User Mobile Authentication Mobile and Web Interface deployment for Indonesian Police.

Having backed up by such an outstanding portfolio, rendering IT solutions to defence and aerospace ecosystems, Singsys stood tall in this event with its hallmarked comprehensive Surveillance Software Solution owing to its utility for airstrips and runways. 

Singsys participated in this flagship biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India this year on invitation from UP Industries Department and was lauded with humble appreciation from the prestigious visitors.

“Excellent demo by Representatives of Singsys. Product is useful for Indian Air Force also. Request Kindly develop the same software for IAF.”          

–A K Yadav

(IAF Personnel)

About Singsys: Singsys is a global software development firm which has essentially mapped expertise in leveraging next-gen technology solutions for the humongous industrial landscape. With their pioneering competence, Singsys has crafted solutions, technology products, services, and engineering marvels for universal clientele including Samsung, KPMG, Cisco, Singtel, Olympus, Fujifilm, Daikin constructed on a decade of innovation with their renowned management philosophy and the strong culture of invention.

Rakesh Singh
Head of Marketing
+91-522-7140800

 

More about
defence defexpo Aerospace exhibition IT Solutions

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan &#039;offering help&#039; to man
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES