Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong's pay nearly halved, telco to monetise some loss-making digital businesses

Singtel group chief executive Chua Sock Koong's salary was nearly halved, after she oversaw what she said was "far from business as usual".

SINGAPORE - Singtel is looking at monetising some of its loss-making digital investments, its leadership confirmed in an annual report out on Wednesday (June 26) which also revealed a big pay cut for its chief executive.

Board chairman Simon Israel pointed to cyber-security business Trustwave, as well as digital marketing units Amobee and Videology, which are part of the digital life division.

"Part of our digital transformation involved making calculated investments in new businesses that would thrive in the future economy," said Mr Israel.

"Your board is aware that the value of these investments is not being recognised in our share price and management intends to unlock this value at the appropriate time."

Singtel's cyber-security business chalked up widening losses before interest and tax, to the tune of $102 million for the 12 months to March 31, according to its latest full-year financial results.

Meanwhile, the digital life division was in the red on the whole, while the Amobee advertising arm - including the recently acquired Videology - posted a larger pre-tax loss of $42 million.

But group digital life chief Samba Natarajan said that, "as we continue to build operating momentum, we are turning our upping the game in digital attention towards value realisation" for units such as Amobee and video streaming platform Hooq.