Sinic Holdings Wins Titanium Award at "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2020"

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited ("Sinic Holdings" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2103.HK) won the Titanium Award and Social Responsibility – Affordable Housing Award at "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2020", organised by one of the renowned financial magazines - The Asset, for its outstanding performance in corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility, financial performance and investor relations.

The assessment is based on the online questionnaire submission made by the company and the supplementary information they provide. Factors that are taken into consideration range from an evaluation of financial performance, management, corporate governance, social and environmental responsibility and investor relations. A point-score is awarded in each relevant category. The submissions are then checked and assessed in detail. Following this, interviews are conducted to obtain feedback from the investor community. Scores are awarded for this qualitative assessment that adds additional rigour to our awards. Finally, the editorial board thoroughly checks the quantitative and qualitative data to ensure that there are no inconsistencies.

Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, Chairman and Executive Director of Sinic Holdings said: "We are very pleased to receive the Titanium Award and Social Responsibility – Affordable Housing Award at 'The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2020'. This accolade has highlighted our efforts and achievements in building a sustainable business, and affirms our dedication to abiding to the best practices in the pursuit of sustainable development."

About Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited is a large-scale and comprehensive property developer in the PRC, focusing on the development of residential and commercial properties. Through over 10 years of operations, the Company has successfully established a leading position among residential property developers in Jiangxi Province and expanded its property development business into the Yangtze River Delta Region, the Greater Bay Region and the Central and Western China core cities and other regions with high-growth potential. According to the rankings of CRIC, China Index Academy and EH Consulting, the company ranked 36th, 32nd, and 31st in terms of sales amount (full scale) among real estate development enterprises of China in 2019.The Company was recognized as one of the China's Top 50 Real Estate Developers jointly by the China Real Estate Industry Association, Shanghai Yiju Real Estate Research Institution and China Real Estate Appraisal Center in 2018 and 2019, and one of the China's Top 30 Real Estate Developers in 2020 and Growth Top 10 in 2020 by the China Real Estate Top 10 Research Committee and China Index Academy in 2020.