Sinjimoru’s Latest Innovations: Powerful Smartphone Accessories with MagSafe Capabilities

Sinjimoru is a Korean smartphone accessory company that specializes in finding innovative ways to accessorize ordinary smartphone devices to become more convenient and user-friendly.

—

Sinjimoru is a Korean smartphone accessory company that specializes in finding innovative ways to accessorize ordinary smartphone devices to become more convenient and user-friendly. Since 2008, "smart gadgets with simple design” has always been their foundation and in 2011 Sinjimoru debuted with their award-winning first of its kind adhesive wallet that users are able to easily attach to the back of their phone. This product was incredibly successful globally and since, Sinjimoru has been on the forefront of innovating similar products. After Apple introduced its newest technology “Magsafe”, Sinjimoru was proactive and adapted some of its own innovations by releasing cardholders with MagSafe capabilities. True to their foundation of creating “smart gadgets with simple designs,” Sinjimoru has proven their capabilities of not only staying up-to-date with the changing technology but also introducing products that are convenient and easy to use.

The introduction of MagSafe has led to a number of limitations for iPhone accessories. MagSafe is the new wireless charging system that Apple recently integrated into their iPhones. Certaielements of current iPhone accessories such as the thickness of the case made many of these accessories incompatible with Magsafe. Older generations of the iPhone are also incompatible with MagSafe. In response to these limitations, Sinjimoru has been able to offer new innovative accessories that are either compatible with Magsafe or provide alternatives to utilize Apple’s newest technology.

Considered their latest pinnacle of innovation, the “Sinjimoru M-Bgrip" is their newest offering that has MagSafe capabilities. The Sinji M-Bgrip is the natural progression of the award-winning Sinji B-grip that already had the functionalities of a wallet, phone grip, and phone stand. In addition to these upgraded functionalities, the M-Bgrip is not only superior to other commercial MagSafe wallets, but also almost three times more powerful than Apple’s own MagSafe cases. Where other commercial MagSafe wallets have 500-600 gauss of force and Apple’s own products have 1100, the Sinjimoru MagSafe M-Bgrip boasts a magnetic force of 2800 gauss.

Beyond Sinjimoru’s innovations with the M-Bgrip, Sinjimoru also found that some customers wanted MagSafe capabilities for their older phones. In pursuit of solutions for these customers with older generations of the iPhone, Sinjimoru developed the Sinji M-Plate; a tool that allows users to utilize MagSafe. For these devices that are not compatible with MagSafe, the M-Plate is an adhesive magnet users can install to their own phones that allow for wireless charging. The M-plate is thin by design to allow for wireless charging while still being incredibly powerful. The iPhone 12 MagSafe is around 400 Gauss while the Sinji M-Plate is around 1000 Gauss. Sinji M-Plate is not only applicable to any iPhone model before the iPhone 12 but also to other smartphone models such as Samsung, HTC and Google phones.

Please contact the following if you have any inquiries about the product.

Contact Info:

Name: Yona

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sinjimoru

Website: https://amzn.to/3DgiRRK



Release ID: 89081567

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.