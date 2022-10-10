Sino Group and The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Undertake Water Community Work through Distributing Care Packs and Hosting Underprivileged Families to Cruises

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group and its new hotel, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, have joined hands with community partners to support boat dwellers and families in need through distributing 200 care packs and hosting beneficiaries to cruises along Victoria Harbour and the Southern District on 7 and 8 October 2022 respectively.

The care packs, comprising essential food items such as rice, cereals, cooking oil and biscuits, as well as anti-pandemic materials, have been handed out to underprivileged families living near typhoon shelters in Causeway Bay and Aberdeen as well as the elderly in Southern District in collaboration with community partners including the Hong Kong Yacht & Start-up Association, the Society for Community Organization (SoCO) and the Aberdeen Kaifong Association.

In additions to distributing care packs, the Group and the Hotel have hosted more than 50 beneficiaries to cruises along Victoria Harbour and the Southern District on Dukling, Hong Kong's only remaining original antique Chinese-style junk, to enjoy the scenic harbour and storied Southside.

Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group, said, 'Our sincere thanks to the community partners and volunteers who introduced this meaningful initiative to our colleagues. There are many underprivileged families in Hong Kong who live on boats moored at typhoon shelters, and partnering with the last remaining antique heritage junk the Duckling, our volunteers delivered care packs and extended well wishes to these boat dwelling families who are important part of Hong Kong's heritage,' remarks Mr Ng.



Sino Group and The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel have joined hands with community partners to support boat dwellers and families in need through distributing 200 care packs and hosting beneficiaries to cruises along Victoria Harbour and the Southern District on 7 and 8 October 2022 respectively on Dukling, Hong Kong’s only remaining original antique Chinese-style junk, to enjoy the scenic harbour and storied Southern District.



Sino Group and The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel have joined hands with community partners to support boat dwellers and families in need through distributing 200 care packs and hosting beneficiaries to cruises along Victoria Harbour and the Southern District on 7 and 8 October 2022 respectively on Dukling, Hong Kong’s only remaining original antique Chinese-style junk, to enjoy the scenic harbour and storied Southern District.



Sino Group and The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel have joined hands with community partners to support boat dwellers and families in need through distributing 200 care packs and hosting beneficiaries to cruises along Victoria Harbour and the Southern District on 7 and 8 October 2022 respectively on Dukling, Hong Kong’s only remaining original antique Chinese-style junk, to enjoy the scenic harbour and storied Southern District.

About Sino Group

Established in 1971, Sino Group comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 0083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247), Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) – and private companies held by the Ng Family.

As one of Hong Kong's leading property developers with core businesses in property development and investment, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves. The Group's business interests comprise a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Australia, and has developed over 250 projects, spanning more than 130 million square feet. Its core business assets are further complemented by property management services, hotel investment and management, including The Fullerton Hotels & Resorts and other affiliate brands.

With over 11,000 committed staff members, the Group strives to fulfil its vision of Creating Better Lifescapes with a focus on three interconnected pillars – Green Living, Community Spirit and Innovative Design – shaping the cities we call home where people live, work and play. Sustainability is central to what we do as we seek to create value for stakeholders and make business a driver of sustainability for a better future.

www.sino.com

About The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts

The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts currently owns and operates three award-winning hotels in Singapore and Sydney: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (opened in 2001) and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore (opened in 2010) anchor the historic and cultural Fullerton Heritage precinct, located in Marina Bay - the heart of Singapore's city centre. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney debuted in October 2019, in the historic former Sydney General Post Office, marking The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts' first international expansion. In 2022, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong – a sustainable, oceanfront property - opened as the first Fullerton hotel in Hong Kong and the first Fullerton resort worldwide. The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts is affiliated with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, which represents a global portfolio of independent hotels and independent hotel experiences.

www.fullertonhotels.com