Sino Group and Hong Kong Innovation Foundation Jointly Present Award-winning City Air Purification System 2.0

An innovative, citywide solution to air pollution

HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group (the 'Group') and Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ('HKIF') today unveiled the City Air Purification System 2.0 ('CAPS 2.0'). The state-of-the-art invention, jointly developed by Sino Inno Lab and Arup, doubles as a functional bus shelter and aims to protect those in populous cities by improving the surrounding air quality. The full-scale CAPS 2.0 bus shelter will be on display at Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section) from 1 April to 6 June 2021 for the public to have a first-hand experience of the novel filtration and sanitisation technologies of this innovative air purification system.



City Air Purification System 2.0 is an innovative, state-of-the-art invention jointly developed by Sino Inno Lab and Arup. It aims to protect those in populous cities by improving surrounding air quality through novel filtration and sanitisation technologies.



Mr Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation), Sino Group (Left) and Dr Jimmy Tong, Associate, Arup (Right) presented the features of the award-winning City Air Purification System 2.0.

The World Health Organisation ranks air pollution as the single largest environmental health concern in the world. The CAPS 2.0 can serve as a citywide solution to urban pollution: its patented technology efficiently recycles clean air within a semi-open space and has been proven to reduce pollution exposure by half, remove 99.95% of PM0.1 airborne allergens, and kill viruses, bacteria and fungi within seconds.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group remarks, 'Sino Group is committed to innovating new technologies that improve healthy living in urban environments. We are very encouraged by the positive feedback of our award-winning concept of a city air purification system, and are hopeful that it will be widely adopted and have a significant impact on improving people's lives, starting with cleaner air while they wait roadside for their daily public transportation. It has been a great honour working with talented local engineers, to create this international award-winning community project.'

'At Sino Inno Lab, we believe that Hong Kong start-ups, inventors and technology companies are able to develop cutting-edge solutions with the right support,' said Mr Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group. 'The CAPS 2.0 is a testament to how connecting like-minded partners can accelerate innovative solutions for real-life challenges.'

The CAPS 2.0 draws in surrounding polluted air, creating an invisible shield-like air curtain from the underside of the canopy, while concurrently generating air currents within that space to clean up the air. Polluted air is then internally purified with its dual protection technology, which removes harmful suspended particles and eliminates coronaviruses.

Dr Jimmy Tong, Associate at Arup, said 'We are delighted that Sino Group entrusted Arup to jointly develop the CAPS technology. This commercially-ready solution was made possible thanks to the team's dedication to continuous improvement over the past five years, resulting in the award of several design and invention patents. At Arup, we are grateful to be part of such a meaningful project with the potential to positively impact the global community.'

'A smart city solution must aesthetically fit in with its urban surroundings,' explained Charis Ng, designer of the CAPS 2.0. 'We are pleased with how we managed to incorporate all the technological innovations in a modern and sleek design – including multiple air purification and sanitisation systems, real-time display panels, solar panels and more. The current CAPS 2.0 bus shelter looks exceptional against Hong Kong's skyline.'

The patented CAPS 2.0 is a second-generation prototype of the system first introduced in 2015, and has been awarded the Gold Medal and the Industrial Design Prize at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in 2019 as well as Gold Medal with Jury Commendation at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival 2019.

Alongside its current application, CAPS 2.0 has multiple functions that can contribute to everyday well-being. The technology can be easily adapted to a variety of built environments, with the potential to be adapted for use in densely populated areas of most Asian metropolises with established public transport networks.

From 1 April through until 6 June, visitors will be able to find out more about this award-winning technology, fully innovated and designed in Hong Kong, through the educational showcase. The CAPS 2.0 bus shelter will then travel on to Olympian City with students from a local university enlisted to monitor and analyse the data collected from the roving exhibition for further educational purposes.

For more details of the CAPS 2.0 technology, visit https://www.sinoinnolab.com/caps/.

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held by the Ng Family.

The Group's core business is developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in mainland China, Singapore and Australia. The Group has developed more than 250 projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq ft. Our core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing management, security and environmental services to ensure a seamless Sino Experience. We are also a key player in hotel and club management.

The Group employs more than 10,000 committed staff members, who share the vision of creating better lifescapes. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play. In the year 2021, the Group celebrates its 50th anniversary, commemorating our five decades of community-building and dedication to Creating Better Lifescapes.

The Group focuses its sustainability efforts on three areas, namely Green Living, Innovative Design, and Community Spirit. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.

www.sino.com

About Hong Kong Innovation Foundation

The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation (HKIF) is a non-profit organisation founded by Ng's Family in March 2018. We believe that innovation and technology will define our future. By nurturing young minds and accelerating innovative solutions to real-life challenges, HKIF is empowering today's innovators to transform Hong Kong into a global technology hub for tomorrow.

HKIF is a holistic innovation ecosystem committed to supporting innovation and technology, as well as building a smart and sustainable future together. We provide a variety of platforms to serve different sectors of the community.

http://www.hkif.org.hk