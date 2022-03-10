Sino Group and Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Step Up COVID Support for Children and the Elderly

20,000 oximeters, 250,000 child-sized masks and cash donated to support operational needs of NGOs to deliver community services

HONG KONG, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group and its philanthropic arm, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation (NTFCF), are stepping up support for children and the elderly in combating COVID-19. The Group and NTFCF are donating 20,000 oximeters to residential care homes and elderly living alone in collaboration with its community partners, including the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council (HKSKHWC), Hong Kong Family Welfare Society, Caritas Social Work Division and Sik Sik Yuen Social Services Coordination Office. Distribution is slated for the week of 14 March 2022.

Among the 20,000 oximeters, 3,000 will be distributed by the HKSKHWC to nine elderly homes and three rehabilitation centres it supports as well as private elderly homes that they work with. The Group and NTFCF are also donating HK$1 million to HKSKHWC to support the operational needs of elderly homes and rehabilitation centres under its auspices.

Oximeter is a handy medical device measuring the user's blood oxygen level and pulse rate, which are important physiological parameters for health assessment. It is useful for detecting irregularities in respiratory cycles and early signs of deterioration for prompt medical care.

Additionally, the Group and NTFCF are distributing 250,000 child-sized masks to children from underprivileged families and ethnic minorities in collaboration with community partners including the Hong Kong Islamic Youth Association, the Pakistan Islamic Welfare Union, the Hong Kong Nepalese Federation and Society for Community Organization.

Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, remarks, "The health and well-being of children and the elderly have been significantly affected by the pandemic, and the elderly segment is particularly vulnerable with the lowest vaccination rate. The oximeter is a useful monitoring tool providing valuable information on health conditions, enabling earlier identification of irregularities and more timely medical care for elderly residents and saving lives. It is a convenient device that allows elderly users to monitor their oxygen levels many times a day if they are feeling unwell. Blessings to Hong Kong."

The Group is committed to supporting the community in combating the unprecedented pandemic. In addition to donating more than 280,000 rapid antigen test kits, 500 remote monitoring systems to residential care homes and essential supplies to the less-resourced, the Group seeks to help alleviate the stress on the public health system by donating to the Hospital Authority and the Hong Kong Children's Hospital to support paediatric services, and converting a Sino Group hotel into community isolation facilities for patients with no or mild symptoms through the CIF Hotel Scheme. Other supports include providing short-term accommodation for DSE candidates and families living in subdivided units, which are not suitable for quarantine, providing a series of online learning courses with the Ocean Park for 10,000 children from underprivileged families about marine biodiversity while they stay at home.

About Sino Group

Established in 1971, Sino Group comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 0083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247), Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) – and private companies held by the Ng Family.

As one of Hong Kong's leading property developers with core businesses in property development and investment, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves. The Group's business interests comprise a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Australia, and has developed over 250 projects, spanning more than 130 million square feet. Its core business assets are further complemented by property management services, hotel investment and management, including The Fullerton Hotels & Resorts and other affiliate brands.

With over 11,000 committed staff members, the Group strives to fulfil its vision of Creating Better Lifescapes with a focus on three interconnected pillars – Green Living, Community Spirit and Innovative Design – shaping the cities we call home where people live, work and play. Sustainability is central to what we do as we seek to create value for stakeholders and make business a driver of sustainability for a better future.

www.sino.com

About Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation

The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation was established in 2010 in memory of the late founder of the Sino Group, Mr Ng Teng Fong. The Foundation is a steadfast advocate of education, youth development and community services. In the past years, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation has supported over 300 local NGOs and community partners. In addition to supporting good causes such as the Hong Kong Arts Festival, the National Gallery of Singapore as well as restoration of the Great Wall and Yanxi Gong, the Foundation provides financial assistance for students from less-resourced families in Hong Kong and mainland China through the Ng Teng Fong Scholarships. It also supports scholastic initiatives of Peking University, Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University in mainland China as well as the National University of Singapore, Singapore University of Technology and Design and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

www.ntfcf.org.hk