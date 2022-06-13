Sino Group Recognised for Efforts to Build a More Sustainable Community

Grand Central honoured at Green Building Award 2021 for its urban greening designs and eco-friendly features

HONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group is pleased to announce that Grand Central, its joint-venture with the Urban Renewal Authority and Chinese Estates Holdings, and the capstone project of Hong Kong's largest urban redevelopment scheme, has received multiple accolades from Hong Kong and international communities for its urban greening designs and eco-friendly features and efforts to breathe new life into a well-established community. Recent honours include the HKGBC Green Building Award 2021, the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2022 and the MIPIM Asia Awards 2021.

Grand Central plays an integral role in the city's Energising Kowloon East and CBD2 initiatives. With wellness and sustainability at the heart of its design, Grand Central features a greening ratio of 30% and an outdoor green space spanning over 7,500 sqm with more than 400 trees that flower at different times of the year. It is an urban oasis that enables residents and the public to get closer to nature.

Grand Central demonstrates a seamless integration of nature and humanity with environmentally friendly innovations and sustainability designs to create a people-oriented environment while preserving local characteristics. From the project's ideation through completion, environmental construction solutions such as BIM (building information modelling) and prefabrication have been adopted to optimise use of materials.

The residents' clubhouse is replete with green features, including wind turbines that power light sources, an automated irrigation system that saves water consumption, and solar panels that harvest energy for phone-charging stations, as well as exercise equipment that can generate energy from motions, aiming to create an eco-friendly environment for residents to connect with nature.

Grand Central is also a showcase of innovative designs and technologies, being the first Hong Kong residential project with 5G-ready infrastructure and UV disinfecting / cleaning robots. Another highlight is Hong Kong's largest covered public transport interchange, which also features the city's first local indoor air-conditioned bus waiting area, an AI-powered boarding gate system, and Air Induction Unit to improve air quality, all designed to deliver a safer and more comfortable experience.

Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group, says, 'We are humbled and greatly encouraged by the prestigious recognitions bestowed upon us. I thank most sincerely our partners, the Urban Renewal Authority and Chinese Estates Holdings, for the strong support on this journey, and the team and consultants for the great teamwork and thoughtful designs that helped to bring this wonderful project to life. This project is a solid demonstration of our efforts to Create Better Lifescapes and to contribute to a more sustainable built environment through careful architectural planning, green property management, education and exploring green innovations.'

Grand Central has received recognitions from local and international communities, recent recognitions and ratings include the following:

HKGBC Green Building Award 2021

Grand Award, New Buildings: Completed Projects - Commercial

Asia Pacific Property Awards 2022

Honours in the categories of 'Landscape Architecture', 'Mixed-use Development', 'Residential High-Rise Development' as well as 'Sustainable Residential Development'

MIPIM Asia Awards 2021

Gold Award, Best Green Development

Silver Award, Best Urban Regeneration Project

Hong Kong Professional Building Inspector Academy

Five-star Residence (2021)

Five-star Shopping Mall (2021)

BEAM Plus Provisional Platinum rating

WELL™ certification

The Group is making strides with WELL™ accreditation for four projects including 133 Portofino, St. George's Mansions, Landmark South and The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong.

Administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), WELL™ is the world's first architectural benchmark focusing exclusively on human health and wellness to improve sustainability.

Sustainability Features of Grand Central

A greening ratio of 30%

7,500 sqm of greenery

400+ trees planted

120+ plant species

Hong Kong's first residential project with 5G-ready infrastructure and a showcase of innovations

Featuring Hong Kong's first local indoor air-conditioned bus waiting area, AI-powered boarding gate system, and Air Induction Unit



About Sino Group

Established in 1971, Sino Group comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 0083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247), Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) – and private companies held by the Ng Family.

As one of Hong Kong's leading property developers with core businesses in property development and investment, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves. The Group's business interests comprise a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Australia, and has developed over 250 projects spanning more than 130 million square feet. Its core business assets are further complemented by property management services, hotel investment and management, including The Fullerton Hotels & Resorts and other affiliate brands.

With over 11,000 committed staff members, the Group strives to fulfil its vision of Creating Better Lifescapes with a focus on three interconnected pillars – Green Living, Community Spirit and Innovative Design – shaping the cities we call home where people live, work and play. Sustainability is central to what we do as we seek to create value for stakeholders and make business a driver of sustainability for a better future.

www.sino.com