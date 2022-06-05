Sino Jet Announces Carbon Neutrality Plan

About Sino Jet

Sino Jet, founded in 2011, it specializes the management and operation of large business jets. Its business ranges from aircraft trading, aircraft maintenance, global charter services, ground handling, fixed based operator (FBO), to luxurious travel services and more. Sino Jet is fully committed to the concept of the complete life cycle management of its aircraft and it is also the first business jet company in mainland China to obtain the highest level of safety recognition for international business jet operations - IS-BAO level 3 certification. Furthermore, Sino Jet has been named "The World's Leading Business Jet Company" at the World Travel Awards in 2020 and 2021.