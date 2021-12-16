Sino Jet reelected as World's Leading Private Jet Company at World Travel Awards 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 December 2021 - On December 16, 2021, the 28th World Travel Awards ("WTA") has unveiled its Global 2021 list of winner, Chinese business jet company Sino Jet among the top private jet companies worldwide, took the highest honour of the "World's Leading Business Jet Company Award" for the second consecutive year. Sino Jet believes that operation at the highest safety standards, service excellence and information integration are the keys to its success. This recognition will undoubtedly strengthen the market positions and influences by Chinese business jet companies on the global industry.





Sino Jet has been awarded as World' s Leading Private Jet Company at World Travel Awards 2021.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality. World Travel Awards programme comprehensively covers various areas including customer satisfaction, service quality, overall business performance, product innovation, employee development, corporate social responsibility, contribution to local communities, adherence to sustainability policies, and progress of the organisation's long-term vision. WTA is renowned as the most prestigious industry award and it is often called the "Oscar of the Travel Industry."

The award winner Sino Jet was established in 2011. Its service scope includes business jet management, flight charter, luxurious travel and ground handling services. Committed to provide comprehensive service solution to manage the full life cycle of business jets, Sino Jet has established operating bases and branches in 20 cities worldwide. Not only Sino Jet's fleet size is ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region, it is also the only business jet fleet in the region that sustains growth for recent years. Sino Jet's outstanding achievements have positively staged an overall advancement of business aviation on the global front.

Over the past ten years, Sino Jet's meticulous care for the diverse needs of business jet customers has contributed to Sino Jet's comprehensive set of hard-earned operation and maintenance qualifications issued by China, the United States, Europe, Cayman, Aruba, Bermuda, Isle of Man, Guernsey, San Marino, etc. These licenses give Sino Jet a unique set of capabilities to handle the widest range of aircraft registrations that are most popular within the Greater China region. Sino Jet is now the most capable business jet company domestically in China, in terms of the number of operation and maintenance qualifications. Sino Jet Group's strong global network undeniably adds extra warrant to schedule flexibility, smooth operations, maximized convenience and the highest quality of services of every flight.

The global pandemic has brought on severe impact and challenges to the entire aviation industry for the past two years. Even business aviation, 'The Jewel in The Crown' faces no exception and experienced a market downturn. Fortunately, demand for business jet travel rebounds relatively quickly, thanks to the businessmen's strong desires to promptly resume businesses and productions. Facing restrictive border controls and ever-changing quarantine requirements, Sino Jet has innovatively reformed its aircraft delivery procedures from aircraft manufacturers in the United States and Canada without compromising safety. Since the reform, Sino Jet has successfully introduced a number of large business jets, making its Gulfstream G650 fleet and Bombardier Global 6500 fleet the largest in China.





Sino Jet Fleet

Committing to growing with the industry, Sino Jet actively participates in international business aviation exchange activities, openly shares its successful safety management and operational experiences. Additionally, its subsidiary Sino Jet Aviation Academy regularly trains and develops talents for the industry, bearing a heavy load of the industry responsibility. The World's Leading Business Jet Company award is more than just a recognition for Sino Jet's outstanding achievements. It is, more importantly, an evidential acknowledgement for the growing influence of business jet companies from China in the global aviation market.

About Sino Jet

Sino Jet, founded in 2011, is a business aviation operator, management and charter company and provider of bespoke travel services. Sino Jet manages and operates approximately 50 business jets in Greater China and around the world. It was awarded as the World's Leading Private Jet Company 2020 & 2021 in World Travel Awards.



Sino Jet's approach to safety is continually re-evaluated and developed with the industry's leading safety and training experts. It is the fastest growing business aviation management company in Greater China, characterized by its industry leading one-stop business jet-travel suite of solutions. Sino Jet has dual headquarters in Beijing and Hong Kong. The company is also rapidly expanding in Mainland China with bases in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Zhuhai, Chengdu and Singapore etc.





