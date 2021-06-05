Sino Land Joins Hands with Hong Kong University of Science & Technology to Strive for Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and Commit to Science-Based Targets Pledge

HONG KONG, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its goal towards net zero emission by 2050 and to mark World Environment Day 2021, Sino Group (the 'Group') announces that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land') has joined the global pledge to support the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, a United Nations ('UN') led campaign calling on businesses to set science-based targets aimed at limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. To achieve this, Sino Land will collaborate with Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ('HKUST') to set science-based targets and develop a holistic approach towards net zero carbon by 2050.



Sino Group strives to support renewable energy through the installation of photovoltaic panels at properties under its management.

The collaboration will see Sino Land working with leading academics and young professionals to strengthen the environmental footprint through setting a robust roadmap and targets. A key outcome will be an evaluation of how Sino Land can further boost responsible energy use within its property ecosystem and make a real long-term difference.

'Our HKUST research team is pleased to collaborate with Sino Land to develop a roadmap in achieving net zero carbon by 2050. We will also work with the team to develop science-based targets to meet the goals set in the Paris Agreement and decarbonise the built environment,' said Professor Irene Lo, Chair Professor at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

This pledge serves as one of the many commitments by Sino Land to fulfil Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and going beyond the UN Sustainable Development Goals. 'Climate change is real, and it is up to all of us to actively work towards a sustainable model for the future. Today, on World Environment Day, we are pleased to announce that Sino Land is joining hands with the global business community by signing onto the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign. Alongside our ongoing ESG goals, we aim to mitigate climate change through decarbonisation. We are excited to be working alongside distinguished HKUST academics and young professionals to set targets and roadmaps that continue Sino Group's vision of Creating Better Lifescapes," said Mr David Ng, Group Associate Director of Sino Group.

Today's announcement furthers Sino Group's testament to sustainability. In 2020, Sino Group launched its Sustainability Vision 2030 ("SV 2030'), setting a clear direction for sustainability to be embraced across the Groups cross-functional operations. This includes achieving BEAM Plus certification for all new buildings and WELLTM certification for all upcoming projects by 2030. Sino Land also joined the UN Global Compact as a signatory in 2020, promoting environmental responsibility through the use of innovative technologies, with property technology playing a major part.

Sino Group's commitment to ESG also incorporates the 'social' aspect into the centre of its sustainability strategy, with issues such as mental wellbeing and aesthetics a key aspect of their long-term strategy. The Group remains committed to working on revitalisation projects, heritage conservation promotion, supporting the community, and fostering the arts and culture sector.

In 2020, Sino Land was a constituent member of the Hang Seng ESG 50 index, among the top ten of the 5th Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index as well as receiving ratings in MSCI ESG Indexes, GRESB and Sustainalytics benchmarks.

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held by the Ng Family.

The Group's core business is developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in mainland China, Singapore and Australia. The Group has developed more than 250 projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq ft. Our core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing management, security and environmental services to ensure a seamless Sino Experience. We are also a key player in hotel and club management.

The Group employs more than 11,000 dedicated employees, who share the vision of creating better lifescapes. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play. In the year 2021, the Group celebrates its 50th anniversary, commemorating our five decades of community-building and dedication to Creating Better Lifescapes.

The Group focuses its sustainability efforts on three areas, namely Green Living, Innovative Design, and Community Spirit. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.

www.sino.com

