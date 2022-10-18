Sino Land Recognised as Global Listed Sector Leader by GRESB Achieved Top Five-star Rating in 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land') has been recognised as a Global Listed Sector Leader in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ('GRESB'), and has achieved a five-star rating in the 2022 Real Estate Assessment, which marks a milestone in Sino Land's ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable future.

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is the global standard that assesses and benchmarks the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements of companies in the real estate sectors. In 2022, more than 1,800 property companies, REITs, funds and developers participated in the Real Estate Assessment, covering 150,000 assets across 74 countries. Companies are evaluated on various aspects of sustainability that are considered material by investors and the industry, including leadership, policy, stakeholder engagement, and building certifications, as well as performance indicators like energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste.

The GRESB rating recognises Sino Land's commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business, creating long-term ESG value for its stakeholders. This year, 15 new goals have been formulated for the company's Sustainability Vision 2030, to further enhance sustainable practices, bringing the total number of goals to 38. Among them, new targets of getting 100% of employees trained in ESG by 2025 through the Sino Sustainability Academy, and doubling total staff training hours by 2030 from 2019 levels have been set out, representing a significant improvement in efforts to propagate stakeholder engagement in sustainability.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee of Sino Group, said, 'Sino Land is delighted to achieve the five-star rating, the highest rating in the benchmark, this year. We are humbled that our ranking on this internationally recognised benchmark reflects our continued advancement in ESG performance since our first enrolment in GRESB in 2019. We recognise that ESG is an ongoing journey and would like to thank our business partners and stakeholders for joining us in upholding ESG excellence across all aspects of our operations. We will continue to work together in active pursuit of positive impacts on the environment and society, with a wider scope of sustainability initiatives in place to Create Better Lifescapes.'

Appendix

The accolades accorded to Sino Land in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment 2022 are:

Global Listed Sector Leader – Residential category

Regional Listed Sector Leader ( Asia ) – Residential category

