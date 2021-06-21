Sino Malls offer HK$20 million in shoppers’ rewards and exciting experience to boost Government’s Consumption Voucher Scheme

Partnerships with major e-payment platforms provide rebates and bonuses in different campaign phases

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 June 2021 - Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announced last Friday (18 June) details of how to register for and receive the HK$5,000 e-vouchers under the Government's consumption voucher scheme. To complement the scheme and help the Hong Kong economy recover, eight Sino Group shopping malls, including tmtplaza, Olympian City, and Citywalk, China Hong Kong City, Island Resort Mall, Gold Coast Piazza, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre, are offering a range of special rebates and rewards to customers.





Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management at Sino Group

More than HK$20 million will be given to shoppers in exclusive offers and lucky draw prizes in promotions run with AlipayHK and livi bank. Sino Group is also cooperating with other e-payment service providers, including Octopus, WeChat Pay HK, and credit card issuers to offer rebates and rewards so customers can enjoy an even more exciting and rewarding shopping experience during the Government's consumption voucher scheme period.

Exclusive offers with AlipayHK add value to consumption vouchers

Sino Group has entered into a strategic partnership with AlipayHK, one of the stored value facilities selected to participate in the Government's consumption voucher scheme, to provide welcome rewards and a range of exclusive offers. Customers will be able to use the electronic consumption vouchers issued by the Government in conjunction with shopping coupons provided by Sino Malls totalling several million Hong Kong dollars, maximising the scheme's benefits and making shopping even more exciting and rewarding.

Lucky draw with livi bank for seven weeks with HK$5,000 cash prizes

Sino Malls will hold a HK$5,000 Cash Rebate Luck Draw in partnership with virtual bank livi bank for seven consecutive weeks through the summer holiday period beginning in July, handing out a total of HK$1.05 million in cash rebates. Customers who spend HK$300 or more in the participating malls can take part in the lucky draw and enter twice if they make their payment through livi bank. Each week, 30 lucky winners will each receive a HK$5,000 cash rebate. The lucky draw is structured so that the greatest amount in cash rebates a single participant can earn is HK$35,000.

Members of the Sino Malls' S+ REWARDS loyalty programme, meanwhile, can receive an instant cash rebate of HK$250 by opening a livi bank account using a designated promo code. They can also earn up to HK$5,000 through the referral programme.

More irresistible offers with other e-payment platforms and credit cards

In additional to the two promotions detailed above, Sino Group is working with other e-payment service providers, such as Octopus, WeChat Pay HK, and credit card issuers to provide more spending rebates and special offers in phases throughout the duration of the Government's consumption voucher scheme. The rebates and offers are designed to help spark a city-wide shopping spree as Hong Kong people enjoy some of the most exciting offers and attractive rewards seen in recent years.

Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management at Sino Group , said: "Currently, more than 90% of Sino Malls tenants are using the four major e-payment platforms. Through our promotional strategy, we are working with these platforms in different phases to maximise our reach to consumers. Sino Malls customers will be able to use the spending e-vouchers to buy a variety of items, from daily necessities costing small sums to more expensive products like mobile phones and electrical appliances, and will even be able to use them for dining and at cinemas. We believe this will boost sales for our malls and tenants, and lead to a multiple-win situation."

Terms and conditions apply to the promotions. Please refer to the promotional materials and the Sino Group website for details. The promotions are subject to change without notice.





About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held by the Ng Family.





The Group's core business is developing residential, office, industrial, and retail properties for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in mainland China, Singapore, and Australia. The Group has developed over 250 projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq ft. Our core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing management, security and environmental services. We are also a key player in hotel and club management as well as car park operations.





With a team of over 11,000 dedicated professionals, we are committed to Creating Better Lifescapes. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play.





The Group focuses its sustainability efforts on three areas, namely Green Living, Innovative Design, and Community Spirit. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.

About S+ REWARDS

Developed by Sino Group, Hong Kong's first multi-mall socialised interactive rewards programme, S+ REWARDS, covers the Group's four flagship malls, tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk and China Hong Kong City. The 'S' in S+ REWARDS stands for Sino Malls, Social, and Spending Rewards. It is a socialised interactive rewards programme that links all shopping malls under the Sino Group and connects people at the same time.





Customers can download the S+ REWARDS app for free. It can connect them to over 750 merchants in the Group's four flagship malls. One simple app with no physical card, customers can shop and spend across the four flagship malls anytime to earn points and enjoy different exciting offers and rewards. In addition to offers and rewards from the S+ REWARDS programme, the interactive features of the S+ REWARDS app allow customers to share promotional offers, favourites and best buys, discounts, and other shopping tips or experiences with their friends. Combining games with shopping experience, S+ REWARDS features a variety of special activities and interactive games for customers to win festival-specific or time-limited offers.

About AlipayHK

The AlipayHK electronic wallet is operated by Alipay Financial Services (HK) Limited (Stored Value Facility Licence number: SVF0004) and regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Alipay Payment Services (HK) Limited is a joint venture established by Ant Group, a parent company of "Alipay", and the CK Hutchison Holding Limited, a multinational conglomerate spanning over 50 countries.





Currently, over 100,000 local retail outlets support the AlipayHK electronic wallet for payment, covering large chain stores, convenient stores, supermarkets, fresh markets, restaurants and others. Features of the AlipayHK electronic wallet include transportation, cross-border payment, P2P transfer, Lucky Money, blockchain remittance, bill payment, Quick Reward Coupon eShop, Taobao and TMall payments, purchase of insurance products offered by third parties, e-coupons, etc, making Hong Kong residents' lives more convenient by integrating mobile payment into daily lives.

About livi bank

Hong Kong based, livi bank is backed by BOC Hong Kong (Holdings), JD Technology and the Jardine Matheson Group, which together bring to livi a unique range of benefits in terms of financial strength, technological expertise and marketing excellence. With the goal to foster digital innovation, promote financial inclusion and enhance customer experiences, livi brings a unique, brand-new and different banking experience to Hong Kong. Taking an innovative approach, livi provides customers with flexible solutions anytime and anywhere and the benefits of ecosystem partnerships that complement their everyday lives. livi's outstanding service to its customers has received widespread industry recognition. The bank earned a 'Gold Certificate' at the Privacy-Friendly Awards 2021 from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data; won the 'Outstanding Customer Reward Programme in Virtual Banking' from ET Net's FinTech Awards 2020; and was named 'Excellent Brand of Fintech (Virtual Bank)' by Metro Finance's Hong Kong Leaders' Choice Brand Awards 2021.





