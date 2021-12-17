Sinpopo Brand Makes Gifting Easy With Artisanal Christmas Cakes in Singapore

Include Artisanal Christmas Cakes as part of festive gifting needs with Singapore’s homegrown Sinpopo Brand!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 December 2021 - Singapore's homegrown Sinpopo Brand presents its largest range of Artisanal Christmas Cakes with new flavours to impress any gift recipient.

Artisanal Christmas Cake Collection 2021









Bottom row (left to right): The Original Gula Melaka Log Cake and Maple Christmas Cake

Middle row (left to right): Basque Burnt Cheesecake, Vanilla Brandy Fruit Cake, Pulut Hitam Cake and Gula Melaka Caramel Chocolate Cake

Top row (left to right): Pandan Kaya Cake, Dark Chocolate & Orange Cake, Christmas Mille Crepe and Red Velvet & Salted Caramel Cream Cheese

This year, Sinpopo Brand's alluring collection of Christmas Cakes are inspired by lush Christmas fruits and spices such as fresh figs, pomegranate, cinnamon and citrus - perfect for lavish gifting and year-end gatherings.

The Original Gula Melaka Log Cake - The Original Gula Melaka Log Cake - an enchanting spin on Sinpopo Brand's best-selling classic.

Making its annual appearance, The Original Gula Melaka Log Cake is exclusively handcrafted only for Christmas . Customers may order the best-seller early and take their time to enjoy other cakes for various gifting and feasting occasions throughout the holiday season.

Maple Christmas Cake- Making its debut this season is Sinpopo Brand's Maple Christmas Cake.

Another seasonal special that family and friends can indulge in is the stunning Maple Christmas Cake. A soft fluffy maple-infused cinnamon cake with light cream cheese, it is sprinkled with a crunch of speculoos cookie crumbs. As a finishing touch, the cake is elegantly topped with caramelised pears, figs and rosemary.

Christmas Mille Crepe - All dressed up with everywhere to go, this Christmas Mille Crepe is perfect for every gifting occasion.

Sinpopo Brand's Christmas Mille Crepe is another way to brighten someone's day this Christmas. This artisanal cake is made by carefully layering soft vanilla crepe and fresh vanilla bean cream . It is then beautifully topped with fresh berries and new festive cake topper. Customers may preorder this limited edition Christmas Mille Crepe online and in Sinpopo Brand stores.

Lift Your Spirits with These Seasonal Specials

Handcrafted with the finest quality Christmas spirits, Sinpopo Brand's Vanilla Brandy Fruit Cake and Traditional Black Forest cakes are highly recommended for festive celebrations.

Vanilla Brandy Fruit Cake - Sinpopo Brand's delicious ode to the Yuletide fruit cake tradition is the Vanilla Brandy Fruit Cake.

There's no better way to get the festivities started than with this delicious Vanilla Brandy Fruit Cake baked with a cocktail of brandy-soaked Christmas currants and berries, finished with lush winter fruit.

Traditional Black Forest Cake - This Traditional Black Forest Cake is worthy of a special place on every dinner table and celebration as a great Christmas centrepiece.

A delicious classic ensemble of dark sweet and sour cherries, smooth kirsch and mascarpone cream between layers of moist chocolate cake completes this timeless cake perfect for every occasion .

To get started, customers can discover the very best of Singapore Christmas at Sinpopo Brand's stores and cafes . Alternatively, they can make their purchase online and enjoy seamless islandwide delivery in Singapore.

More details on their festive offerings can be found on their Christmas brochure .

About Sinpopo

Sinpopo Brand is a homegrown brand that aims to remain firmly rooted in the local culture and cuisine in Singapore by creating artisanal bakes and bites to pay homage to the country's heritage flavours. To sample any of their Christmas products or feature them, please contact marketing@sinpopo.com. For corporate enquiries, please contact sales@sinpopo.com .





