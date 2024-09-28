Sintra.ai is a suite of AI-powered assistants, revolutionizing business automation across eCommerce, sales, recruitment, and many other fields. The company has reached over 5,000 active users and continues to grow at a rapid pace.

—

In the sea of narrowly specialized AI tools, programs, and apps, Sintra.ai stands out as the world’s first suite of AI assistants, unifying 12 essential automation solutions under one roof. Launched in 2024, Sintra made waves by empowering SME owners and solopreneurs, empowering businesses with sophisticated tools of automation, all powered by cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

Marketed as the world’s “first AI employees”, Sintra’s AI assistants were specifically designed to help small-to-medium businesses and individuals with comprehensive solutions that effectively double as professional workers.

From a fully automated customer support bot Cassie and a self-governing business development expert Buddy to the diligent recruiter Scouty and a personal coach Gigi and beyond, Sintra’s AI assistants help fill crucial roles in understaffed businesses.

Unlike human employees that typically require months of training and adjustment, Sintra’s platform boasts a single source of truth that makes all 12 AI assistants interlinked at all times. They work together following surgically accurate protocols to significantly reduce the time needed to complete a broad spectrum of core tasks.

Sintra Assistants have been trained on over 100,000+ data points across their respective roles, making them smarter, more agile, and superiorly efficient when compared to even the most seasoned experts in eCommerce, data analysis, social media marketing, recruitment, and many other fields.

Instead of “selling” one AI assistant at a time, Sintra went with a more holistic approach, unifying all 12 assistants in a single SintraX subscription while keeping the pricing extremely competitive. Even companies and brands that already have in-house customer support, copywriting, and sales management teams can benefit from the unrivaled expertise of Sintra’s groundbreaking Helpers.

Since its launch in May 2024, Sintra has already achieved its first monumental victory – 5,000 active users, and counting. More and more aspiring solopreneurs and business owners seeking growth are harnessing the revolutionary solutions of Sintra AI assistants to save time and automate all aspects of their respective businesses.

David, a verified customer of Sintra.ai, underscored that the company’s AI assistants were invaluable assets to skyrocketing the growth and improving efficiency in his firm, stating the following:

“Sintra Helpers take the experience a step further. As specialized GPTs trained for distinct roles, they outperform standard interactions with platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot. This specialization translates to superior results, making Sintra Helpers invaluable to anyone looking to leverage the power of AI more effectively,” David said.

To elevate the performance of its AI Helpers even further, Sintra.ai launched a series of “power-ups” – specialized apps and tools designed to unlock special abilities of each AI Assistant, such as background remover tools, video ads script writers, cold call script writers, viral posters, landing page writers, and many others.

More information about Sintra.ai is available on the company’s official website.



Contact Info:

Name: Kristijonas Sidlauskas

Email: Send Email

Organization: sintra.ai

Website: https://sintra.ai/x



Release ID: 89142100

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.