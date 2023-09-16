sipVine Expands sipSoft Softphone Solution to Mobile Devices for Enhanced Business Communication

The popular desktop-based VoIP software now brings seamless, enterprise-level communication capabilities to mobile platforms

—

sipVine, a leading provider of hosted business VoIP services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its sipSoft softphone solution to mobile devices. Previously only available on desktop platforms, sipSoft now extends its functionalities to iPhones and Android devices, all managed through sipVine's enterprise solution.

“The expansion of sipSoft to mobile platforms marks a significant milestone for us,” says Robert Conner, sipVine’s CEO. "Our partnership with a market-leading softphone provider allows us to control both provisioning and billing, providing increased benefits and efficiencies for our clients.”

This mobile version of sipSoft offers businesses an unprecedented level of flexibility. Employees on the move can now make and receive calls on their mobile devices as if they were at their office desk phones. This means that the caller ID displayed during outbound calls will represent the business, not individual cell numbers.

In addition, the mobile sipSoft application is highly beneficial for service or support teams who operate in on-call environments. Team members can be included in ring groups, and those who are on-call can activate their softphone functionality, making call logging and recording more straightforward.

The sipSoft application retains the familiar user experience of a cell phone while adding robust features typically found on office desk phones. These features include the ability to dial extensions internally, transfer calls, and conduct conference calls.

Some of the most attractive features of sipSoft for mobile devices includes:

Contacts can be effortlessly synced from your cell phone or easily added with the push of a button

Call history is logged when the application is turned on



However, at the same time, sipSoft offers some of the robust features that exist with a traditional desk phone, such as the ability to transfer calls, conduct conference calls, and internal extension dials.

“sipVine really offers the best of both worlds,” Conner says. “It includes features that are attractive to the entire team, whether you’re in sales, customer service, or management. The entire objective behind launching sipSoft for mobile devices is to get teams flexibility and convenience with how and where they communicate.”

If you are an existing sipVine customer, reach out to your sales representative or technical support to learn more about adding the sipSoft solution to your suite of services. If you are interested in sipVine's Hosted VoIP phone service to achieve greater flexibility in your communication strategies, please contact the team at 816-802-8000 or sales@sipVine.com.

About sipVine

Based in North Kansas City, Missouri, sipVine provides a hosted VoIP phone solution specifically designed to meet the needs of business customers. sipVine’s solution is flexible and expandable, with all the features, options, and configuration of a traditional corporate phone system. sipVine can deliver both the equipment and phone service coast to coast.

For more information, please contact our team today https://www.sipvine.com/contact-us

Contact Info:

Name: Samuel Edwards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Marketer

Website: https://marketer.co



Release ID: 89107680

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.