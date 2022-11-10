Sir Richard Branson To Join An Inspirational Interview Hosted By Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder & CEO of Insider at RESHAPE

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, the global leader in cross-channel personalization and customer journey orchestration, today announced that Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group is joining RESHAPE 2022, the #1 Customer Experience & Growth Summit, for an exclusive interview with Hande Cilingir, Insider Co-Founder and CEO, in a surprise announcement to its community of 20,000+ digital disruptors, growth makers, and CX experts.

In this inspiring conversation, Hande Cilingir and Sir Richard will talk openly about life, leadership lessons, the importance of attitude, failures, technology, and the power of customer experience. One of the areas Cilingir and Sir Richard will explore is how an exceptional company is the one that gets all the little details right, it is in those small details where an average company can become an exceptional company.

This year, RESHAPE has already brought together industry leaders, C-level executives and marketing experts from some of the world's most iconic brands, including L'Oreal, Lenovo, Singapore Airlines, Vodafone, and Pizza Hut, to explore A Brand New Way™ in Customer Experience.

"We thought long and hard about who should be our surprise speaker as part of RESHAPE Summit 2022. For us, building Insider has always been about more than building an exceptional product company. Our aim is to build the most progressive technology company in the world. To do that, we have always obsessed over the little details, improved and iterated every single day, and worked harder and smarter than other vendors. It is this customer obsession that transforms an average company into an exceptional company - and is one of the many similarities that I see between Virgin and Insider," said Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider, "Sir Richard is one of the most prominent public figures in entrepreneurship and to me embodies the spirit of creating memorable experiences. In my preparation for our interview, I have watched hours of interviews and videos - so we could bring our RESHAPE community a conversation unlike any other, where we turn everything on its head and ask the never-asked-before questions".

