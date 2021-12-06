SIT and TradeFlow collaborate to enhance shipping industry efficiency with AI

AI-driven solution will predict and reduce risk in International Shipping to increase operational efficiencies and reduce cost

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) are pleased to announce a collaboration to co-create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven solution to better address risk and efficiency issues in the international shipping industry.

With the Shipping and Maritime sector contributing around 7% of Singapore's gross domestic product and more than 130,000 ships annually calling at Singapore[1], the digitalised solution shall benefit Singapore's status as an international shipping hub.

The project aims to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to monitor, measure, analyse, predict, and in turn, help manage the risk that a company will face demurrage on shipments of bulk commodities around the world.

"Our solution can go a very long way towards reducing the risks and ensuring the profitability of shipping," says John Collis, CRO of TradeFlow. Adds Dr Tom James, CEO and CIO of TradeFlow, "This solution which also helps chart the environmental impact of goods shipped is part of our overall strategy for greater sustainability in our industry, alongside other initiatives like carbon-neutral shipping which we have implemented since December 2020."

Says Scott Jones, Senior Lecturer and Principal Investigator, SIT, "Our project is aligned to SIT's goal as a premier University of Applied Learning, and in creating innovative solutions that directly address the industry's needs, and providing students with invaluable learning opportunities through real-world experiences. With over 11,000 bulk carrier vessels and over 5,200 container carrier vessels on the high seas, we see a huge potential impact for our solution in the global shipping industry in increasing operational efficiencies whilst reducing carbon footprints."

About Singapore Institute of Technology



The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) is Singapore's University of Applied Learning, offering applied degree programmes targeted at growth sectors of the economy. With a mission to nurture and develop individuals who impact society in meaningful ways, SIT aims to be a leader in innovative learning by integrating learning, industry and community.



The university's unique pedagogy integrates work and study by incorporating applied research for students to work on real industry problems and creating solutions that meet industry needs. SIT also advocates the work-learn continuum, which places an emphasis on upskilling and lifelong learning.



For more information, visit www.SingaporeTech.edu.sg



About TradeFlow Capital Management

TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) is the world's first Fintech-powered commodity trade enabler focused on SMEs. TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates growth opportunities for businesses and economies.

TradeFlow transforms the risk associated with SME company import/export Commodity transactions that form the lifeblood of modern economies into Investment Grade products for Banks and Investors. It achieves this by using a proprietary Risk Transformation Engine (RTE) combined with the latest Digitalisation technology including Artificial Intelligence to power its innovative non-credit, non-lending model. TradeFlow's RTE architecture provides the added advantage of superior risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation for investors and is highly complementary to traditional trade finance lending institutions like Banks.

To date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$750mn of physical commodity trade through 800+ transactions across 15+ countries and 25+ commodity types, with more than 800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. As part of its unique business model, The TradeFlow Funds*, advised by TradeFlow, were conceived in 2016 and launched in 2018.

To facilitate Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) objectives that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), TradeFlow has implemented its Climate Impact Strategy (CIS) leveraging on its unique trade investment model since December 2020.

In July 2021, Tradeflow was acquired by Supply@ME Capital plc, the innovative fintech platform that provides the Inventory Monetisation© service to manufacturing and trading companies, and which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The combined strengths of both entities further TradeFlow's ability to fulfil its mission of enabling trade for SMEs worldwide, and in doing so, support the UN SDGs.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide through the "'ICC Trade Now" and "ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative" platforms.

We are a FinTech Certified Company (SFA), a Corporate Member of the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), a Member of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), a Member of the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT), an Associate Member of EuroCham Singapore, and a Gold Member of the South African Chamber of Commerce.

TradeFlow is a Registered Fund Management Company (RFMC) regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

* No.1 SME-focused trade finance fund in annual net returns to investors in 2020, as reported by Preqin Alternative Investment Database records

TradeFlow Capital Management Pte Ltd

10 Marina Boulevard, #08-05, MBFC Tower 2, Singapore 018983

UEN: 201920511H

www.tradeflow.capital

[1] Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

