Six Leading Legal Technology Suppliers Join Forces to Launch The Global Efficiency Group

With a combined worldwide presence, new alliance offers compelling 'follow the sun' customer support to international professional services firms and global corporates

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Efficiency Group (TGE Group), an alliance of information management technology suppliers, has launched today. This new alliance brings together six leading specialists in information and document lifecycle management, to offer tailor-made solutions to some of the largest international professional services firms and big corporates across the globe, based on a uniform framework for project execution and collaboration. Collectively, TGE Group represents one of the largest and most experienced pool of iManage resources available globally, enabling a unified approach to meet ongoing global demand for the iManage Work Productivity Platform.

All members of TGE Group are well recognised and respected in their local markets. They include Ascertus in the UK and mainland Europe; Office Information Australia (OIA), covering the Asia Pacific region; Eficio, with a presence in Canada and France; Lexsoft covering Spain and Latin America; Ounet Sistemi, based in Italy; and Co-Operative Computing in South Africa.

Explaining the business rationale for the formation of TGE Group, Roy Russell, CEO of Ascertus, said, "By joining forces, we have transformed ourselves into a powerful offering that global professional services firms and big corporates will find compelling. This alliance affords clients worldwide implementation and support, alongside a single interface to access a large and experienced pool of talent. As members, we are collectively stronger, and by pooling our expertise, experience, and resources, we are in an exceptional position to provide true value for corporate enterprise projects with additional resilience and reduction in risk."

With the formation of TGE Group, members are better placed to support the growth objectives of their customer organisations. Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems, illustrated, "We are now the perfect partners for organisations who aspire for international expansion, especially outside of the US and European markets. We are finding that Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia and even Russia are major target markets for organisations. We can now deliver projects on a global scale."

TGE Group's expertise and services are comprehensive – from business analysis, technical consultancy, and project management through to customer success programmes and ongoing support – all of which is offered in the local language, alongside English. Teams in member organisations are fluent in numerous languages, including Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese, to name a few. With member organisations spread worldwide, TGE Group offers reliable 'follow the sun' technical support to customers.

Stephen Litton, Managing Director, OIA, commented, "As a collective, now our resources and capabilities are evenly spread globally. This means that we can simultaneously support customers wherever they are in the world without diluting our APAC-based talent pool. Crucially, due to local resourcing, it is a more cost-effective approach for our customers."

iManage solutions and associated services are core to TGE Group's offering. Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage, remarked, "'Customer first' is one of our core values at iManage, a sentiment that also drives this alliance, as it seeks to proactively respond to the business needs of current and future customers. The depth and breadth of TGE Group's expertise and footprint allows the group to address a growing global market for document and knowledge management and will positively impact the business outcomes of the iManage customers they serve. As these valued iManage partners join forces, we fully expect they will earn continued accolades."

TGE Group provides a wide range of integrated business solutions spanning case and matter management, contract management, document and email management, legal spend management, knowledge management, process automation, cloud and much more.

About The Global Efficiency Group

The Global Efficiency Group is an alliance of likeminded Information Management technology suppliers based across the globe. The Group brings together over 80 highly experienced specialists, consultants and support engineers, whose depth and breadth of knowledge and experience span a multitude of product implementations and business scenarios. The Global Efficiency Group is well equipped to expertly undertake the execution of global projects. Utilising a unified framework for project execution and collaboration at a global level, the Group delivers the benefits of nuanced local familiarity – paying attention to practical considerations such as time differences, risk appetites, and budget and cost management approaches – for regional success. Collectively, the Group represents the largest and most experienced pool of iManage resources available globally. For more information, visit https://www.tgegroup.com/.

