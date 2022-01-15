The Six Pack Dad Tribe Health and Fitness Plan Review Released 2022

This review discusses how plans like The Six Pack Dad Tribe could aid in improving fitness for busy dads when followed correctly. Further information found here; https://www.thesixpackdadtribe.com

The newly launched report focuses on The Six Pack Dad Tribe and reviews the results that founder, Tyson Johnson, has made on his journey from 20% body fat to 8%. He has sustained these results ever sense despite all the demands of being a busy career dad. Tyson started this business as he realized there were lots of other busy working professional dads out there wanting similar results. Tyson stated, “Our approach is unique, simple and sustainable. It is based on science and it works”. One of the biggest reasons Tyson feels members will experience great results is the one to one support and accountability Six Pack Dad Tribe provides. Along with wife and co owner, Cheri Johnson, Six Pack Dad Tribe offers members a complete and customized plan to get back in shape.

Tyson was also quoted as saying “It’s been one of my pride and joys in life to see dads change… To get back the body and health they’ve wanted for years… To have more energy for their families… To feel more confident… To have control over their life. I’m humbled and grateful every day to be in this business of helping others”.

The current report showcases the latest benefits from The Six Pack Dad Tribes one to one nutrition and training coaching program. This is where clients receive 12 month elite level exercise and nutrition coaching. They also provide a personalized nutrition plan, workout and diet videos, live monthly mastermind calls, plus more.

Their website has many testimonials supporting this program. For example, Paul Schuck, a 47 year old working professional dad dropped 81 lbs and 17% body fat in 7 months. Also Star Hall, who learned to create a healthy, fit lifestyle while losing 24 lbs in 4 months.

One of the newest “Tribe” members was quoted as saying, “The dedication and commitment of this hard working family oriented business has been inspirational in guidance, support, and accountability they provide”. The Six Pack Dad Tribe claims to be able to provide dads a sustainable, enjoyable lifestyle… not another short term fad diet.

Six Pack Dad Tribe teaches 3 key principles, that 90% of people are not following, as being the foundation for all the great results their dads are experiencing. Tyson and the Six Pack Dad Tribe team have put together a Free 20 minute Masterclass where they explain their approach to helping busy working dads achieve a drop to 10% body fat within 3-6 months.

