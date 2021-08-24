Behind-the-scenes with actress Nini on how her skin and life have changed since she met PITERA™ Essence

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an iconic remake, global prestige skincare brand SK-II releases "I am Nini. This is My PITERA™ Story", exclusive behind-the-scenes footage with award-winning actress Nini as she shares how her skin and life have changed since her first bottle of PITERA™ Essence.



Nini for My PITERA™Story

This is part of its "My PITERA™ Story", the brand's first docu-series featuring intimate conversations with its four global celebrity brand ambassadors - Tangwei, Nini, Haruka Ayase and Chloe Grace Moretz as they take on a bold new challenge - a remake of their most iconic skincare campaigns.

Watch Nini's My PITERA™ Story video here

In an exclusive interview for the remake, Nini opens up about her unique journey with SK-II and PITERA™ Essence:



Behind-the-scenes of Nini's My PITERA™Story

"I'm thrilled to partner with SK-II for yet another exciting campaign. Its once again a bold challenge."

"I especially love the idea of sharing "My PITERA Story" and doing an iconic remake."

"It is like recreating a legacy yet reimagined in a whole new way."

"It is not only the outcome of my experience with PITERA™ Essence all these years but the growth and transformation that I've experienced these 8 years while having SK-II by my side."

"As life changes year after year, PITERA™ Essence has always been my constant partner. That has remained unchanged. It has made me even more confident and allowed me to be bring a more real and authentic side of me in front of the camera."



Nini for My PITERA™ Story

"I have combination skin and thanks to my "skin's best friend" PITERA™, I was able to see obvious improvements in maintaining my skin's balance, keeping it in sync. Skin welcomes and loves PITERA™ as its composition bears close resemblance to our skin's Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF), absorbing it by quickly letting it in."

"Usually, I pay more attention to taking care of my skin in the morning and the SK-II PITERA™ Essence is always my first step and most important step."

"After putting on PITERA™ Essence, my skin stays radiant with great texture - it doesn't get too dry or too oily. When I stay up late, or don't get enough rest or my skin is acting out, PITERA™ Essence helps calm my skin and lock in moisture, maintaining it in a great state."

"After using PITERA™ Essence, I feel that my skin gets better and better over time, becoming smoother, tighter and more radiant."



Nini in My PITERA™ Story in the making

"I've been using PITERA™ Essence every day. Every day for eight years. It's like a close friend to me, keeping me company and being by my side, no matter the changes life or work brings. From the very beginning, till this day, PITERA™ Essence is my one and only, giving me Crystal Clear Skin. That's unchanged. Like SK-II's signature PITERA™."

"My PITERA™ Story" docu-series is SK-II's latest collection of stories about its iconic PITERA™ Essence. Through the years, SK-II has been on a journey to decode pop culture - entertainment, music and art - to bring to life its stories of PITERA™ and transformation to Crystal Clear Skin in new and meaningful ways for its consumers over generations. This started from authentic celebrity testimonials in its early days to bold challenges with 2017's "Face The Wild Face the Camera" with National Geographic and 2018's "Bare Skin Project" with Magnum Photos and even an industry-first beauty entertainment web-series with 2019's "Bare Skin Chat" and "PITERA Masterclass" featuring comedians James Corden, Naomi Watanabe and singer-song writer John Legend.

PITERA™ Essence is SK-II's signature and most awarded bestseller. With its unchanged formula, PITERA™ Essence contains over 90% PITERA™ - SK-II's exclusive and naturally derived ingredient crafted from a proprietary fermentation process of a unique yeast strain. Dubbed as "Miracle Water" in Asia, Facial Treatment Essence is loved by millions of women around the world for its transformative power to Crystal Clear Skin[1].

"Nini has been a close friend and partner of SK-II as our brand ambassador for eight years now. From putting her skin to the test in some of the harshest places on Earth to going bare skin the first time in a campaign, Nini has inspired so many women around the world with her love for PITERA™ Essence and her personal skin transformation story to Crystal Clear Skin," shared GaYoon Jung, Senior Brand Director, Global SK-II. "We have a special relationship with all our brand ambassadors. They are more than just the face of our campaigns or ads. They are family to us and are part of our brand legacy as true lovers and advocates of PITERA™ who share our brand purpose of #CHANGEDESTINY and core value of authenticity. Nini has always worked closely with us to shape the narrative of our campaigns with her personal experiences, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her once again to launch this iconic remake and our first docu-series, "My PITERA™ Story".

[1] With regular use

