SK magic provides clean air and water to Malaysians at COVID-19 vaccine centers and hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, SK magic, the leading home appliance company from South Korea, equipped Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and treatment hospitals with its air and water purifiers to provide fresh and clean air and water to front-liners and the public as part of SKmagicCares, the company's CSR programme.



Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan receives Motion Air Purifiers by SK magic Malaysia to help give a peace of mind to the front-liners, Covid-19 patients and visitors.

"As a company, we are constantly challenging ourselves and innovating to find ways to ensure that everyone can live a healthy and quality lifestyle. In line with that mission, our SKmagicCares CSR programme aims to create a better world through positive changes in society by providing clean air and water to Malaysians through partnerships with Non-Profit Organisations," said Kim Kyung Won, Managing Director of SK magic Malaysia.

The first phase of the SKmagicCares initiative contributed up to RM330,000 worth of SK magic's air and water purifiers strategically placed across Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan, Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, National Cancer Society Malaysia, Columbia Asia Hospital Puchong.

"We are truly grateful for the commitment, contribution and sacrifice by front-liners since the pandemic hit, and we hope that our contribution will help fortify the safety of front-liners as they carry out their duties, while also providing a peace of mind to visitors at CVCs and patients undergoing treatment," shared Kim.

SK magic contributed a mix of its Motion Air Purifiers, Twin Air Purifiers and WIZ S Water Purifiers to the CVCs and treatment hospital. Upon completion of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, these air and water purifiers will continue to provide clean air and water to Malaysians at these respective locations.

SK magic's air purifiers eliminate airborne bacteria, dust mites and other harmful particles present in the air efficiently through the sophisticated HEPA filters that provide instant fresh air. Its water purifier is equipped with advanced filtration systems and Dual Tap UV Sterilisation that eliminate harmful viruses upon dispensing water ensuring fresh and clean drinking water.

"We at SK magic would like to thank our partners for sharing the same objective to safeguard everyone as best as we can and we look forward to continuing providing Malaysians clean water and air," said Kim.

