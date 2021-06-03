SK magic 'Water Taste' Globally Recognised

JIKSOO water purifier awarded with highest grade of ITI Superior Taste Award 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK magic water purifiers have received international recognition for their world class water taste. The 'Self-managing JIKSOO water purifier' was awarded the prestigious "Superior Taste Award" with the highest grade of 3 stars during the '2021 ITI International Food & Drinks Sensory Evaluation' organized by the International Taste Institute (ITI) and certified by the International Taste Institute's jury of the world's best Chefs & Sommeliers.



SK magic’s advanced JIKSOO Hyper Water Purifier (left) and JIKSOO Rich Ice Water Purifier (right) provides world class water taste to all consumers with its innovative tankless technology.

The International Taste Institute was founded in 2005 in Brussels, Belgium, and is a world leader in the evaluation and certification of consumer food & beverages, evaluating products from 130 countries each year through a sensory evaluation and granting certification to world class products selected.

SK magic entered 3 of their main products (the 'Self-managing JIKSOO water purifier', JIKSOO RICH ice water purifier and JIKSOO HYPER water purifier) to the 2021 sensory evaluation for the first time resulting with the purified water from the 'Self-managing JIKSOO water purifier' receiving the highest grade of 3 stars for its exceptional taste, scent and texture by jury of the world's best Chefs & Sommeliers.

The JIKSOO RICH ice water purifier & JIKSOO HYPER water purifier that were entered together also received outstanding appraisal of 2 stars, totalling with all three of SK magic's main products provided with recognition for its superior water taste.

In order to provide fresh and tasty water, SK magic developed the very first JIKSOO tankless water purifier in Korea that provides users with instantly filtered water only when needed, replacing the outdated 'tank type' water purifier that stores filtered water inside of a water tank. Their technological advancement has enabled them to receive numerous recognitions on both the Korean domestic & international stage. The JIKSOO RICH ice water purifier provides instant hot, cold water and ice function with its ALL JIKSOO system while the easy maintenance 'Self-managing JIKSOO water purifier' with its self-sterilisation function was also previously awarded with the "CES Innovation Award" in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's most influential technology event. SK magic operates an Environmental Analysis Center, which is a water quality specialised laboratory researching the taste of purified water and it was appointed as an 'Authorized Institution for Drinking Water Quality Testing' by the Ministry of Environment in 2019 in Korea.

In Malaysia, SK magic offers both the signature JIKSOO Rich and JIKSOO Hyper water purifiers to provide clean and fresh drinking water to Malaysians' households. For more information, please visit www.skmagic.com.my or visit our stores nationwide.

