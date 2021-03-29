SketchTour Portugal Reload, writing and drawing Portugal

Writers and Urban Sketchers show the best of Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SketchTour Portugal Reloads with routes that cross different scenarios and landscapes of the islands and continental territory of the country, and that will pass from reality to fiction through the narratives of national writers and the drawings of sketchers, national and international, invited to participate in the project.

Monocromatic or in the colors of the rainbow, portraits of the seven tourism regions of the country and narratives by Portuguese authors will reproduce unique experiences of the destination, in response to the challenge launched by the collective of artists Urban Sketchers, with the support of VisitPortugal, which aims to promote the country and literary tourism through an integrated project that combines writing with drawing.

After the success of the first edition in 2017, SketchTour Portugal Reload will return in 2021 and will count with the participation of twenty sketchers (ten national and ten international) from Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Sweden and Egypt. Among the foreign sketchers, Lapin, Stefano Faravelli, Ian Fennelly, Simo Capecchi, Nina Johansson and Reham Ali stand out.

The novelty of the 2021 edition is the addition of eleven leading authors and writers of the Portuguese language from different generations to the trip: Mia Couto, José Luís Peixoto, Dulce Maria Cardoso, Afonso Cruz, Gonçalo Cadilhe, Rui Cardoso Martins, Sérgio Godinho, Marcela Costa, Matilde Campilho, Rui Cardoso Martins and Jacinto Lucas Pires. These authors will write Portugal, expand the drawings of urban sketchers with their words and narratives and inspire future trips of tourists.

SketchTour Portugal Reload intends to give rise to over five hundred drawings, ten webisodes, a documentary, a multimedia exhibition and a book that brings together texts and drawings with a preface by Mia Couto. The website www.SketchTourPortugal.com will be continually updated with the result of the different editions of the project and with a library of soundscapes that will help to create a new perception of experiences and of the destination through more accessible content.

As part of the recovery plan for tourism, this project aims to position Portugal in the shortlists of national and international tourists and demonstrate that the destination is prepared to receive all those who wish to enjoy nature, heritage, culture and all the other assets that continue to make Portugal one of the destinations of choice.

SketchTour Portugal Reload will start in Madeira, from April 7th to 12th and will be hosted by the President of Turismo de Portugal, Luís Araújo, the French sketcher Charline Moreau and the writer Marcela Costa.

SketchTour's second stage will take place in the Algarve and inspire writer Matilde Campilho, host sketcher Pedro Loureiro and Italian sketcher Simo Capecchi.

The Alentejo itinerary, vast and diverse territory, will have 2 tours with the participation of sketchers Nuno Branco and Marielle Duran (FR), Celeste Vaz Ferreira and Lapin (FR), accompanied by the writers Rui Cardoso Martins and José Luís Peixoto, respectively.

SketchTour also has two itineraries that cross the Center of Portugal in which sketchers Alexandra Belo and Santi Sallés (ES), Margarida Martins and Nina Johansson (SE) and writers Gonçalo Cadilhe and Afonso Cruz will participate.

In the Atlantic islands of the Azores, nature will inspire writer Joel Neto and sketchers Mário Linhares and Maru Godas (ES).

In Porto, the city streets, the coast and the Douro Valley and the interior will be recorded by Paulo Mendes and Ian Fennelly (UK), accompanied by the writer Dulce Maria Cardoso. In the North, passing through the border areas of Trás-os-Montes, Gerês, and Minho, sketchers Marco António Costa and Stefano Faravelli (IT) participate, accompanied by the writer Jacinto Lucas Pires.

The streets, monuments and unusual places of Lisbon will be the motto for sketchers Rosário Félix and Reham Ali (EG) and for the composer author Sérgio Godinho.

Throughout 2021 SketchTour Portugal Reload will write and draw Portugal, bring together national and foreign talent around the country and inspire future trips through the different territories and experiences that the destination offers. A destination that welcomes everyone and respects all the differences of those who visit it. An inclusive and sustainable destination, where better tourism is built in order to have a better planet.

About The Urban Sketchers

About Turismo de Portugal

