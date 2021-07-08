SKF Bearing Industries support COVID-19 response efforts with RM50,000 worth of equipment.

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To ramp up COVID-19 response efforts, SKF Bearing Industries delivered approximately RM50,000 worth of medical and office equipment to the Seremban COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

With vaccinations in progress and the COVID-19 infection showing little signs of slowing down, the local healthcare system has been under tremendous pressure. The provision of essential health supplies will help strengthen response efforts considerably.

"While we are going through another difficult COVID-19 phase in Malaysia, the frontliners are working tirelessly to combat the spread of the pandemic and ensure the nation's safety. As a token of appreciation for their hard work, we hope that our aid will ease their burden," said Hernán Bourbotte, Country Manager of ONE SKF Malaysia.

The donation to ease the shortage of medical devices included ECG, vital sign monitoring equipment, infrared thermometers and patient screens. To further facilitate the day-to-day work of frontliners, office equipment such as laptops and desktop computers, portable air conditioners, printers, tables, and chairs were also handed over.

A virtual announcement ceremony was held on 9 June 2021 and contributions were handed over to the Mohd Nizam bin Tajul Arus, Chairperson of Seremban CITF. He expressed his gratitude, emphasising the role of exemplary collaborations in achieving triumph over the pandemic.

"The team has been working very tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic. The contribution that SKF Bearing Industries has provided will greatly help the team here work more efficiently," said Dr. Noor Khalili Bin Mohd Ali, Seremban District Health Officer/Public Health Physician, expressing his appreciation to SKF for the donation. "We hope to see further partnerships between private and government sectors," he adds.

SKF Bearing Industries is the manufacturing arm of ONE SKF Malaysia. The donations are a part of ONE SKF's commitment to protect and empower the community through their social contribution programme, Community Care. The programme focuses much of its efforts in areas of health, safety, education, and sports.

About Seremban COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF)

The Seremban COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) was formed to facilitate the vaccination program in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. The first phase of the vaccination program started in March 2021 targeted the frontliners. The second phase commenced in mid-April 2021.

Seremban is the biggest district in Negeri Sembilan with a population of about 631,000 (DOSM, 2020). The target population to be vaccinated in Seremban is approximately 500,000 for the district to achieve about 80% coverage.

About SKF

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We offer reliability, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology in rotating equipment. Our products and services include bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring and maintenance. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide.

ONE SKF Malaysia is the Malaysian subsidiary of SKF Group, consisting of the manufacturing unit, SKF Bearing Industries (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and sales unit, SKF Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Both units are located in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan and operate together as one.

For more information, please visit www.skf.com.my

Related Links :

http://www.skf.com.my