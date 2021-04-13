SKF's first quarter results to be published on 22 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2021 on 22 April 2021 at approximately 08:45 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a Webcast, with the opportunity to ask questions via the chat function, at 10:00 (CET).

To join the Webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/606f1e9d8c549514003fe8dd/bvcd

Sweden +46 10 884 8016

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode: 895705

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the Webcast, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46 725 77 65 76.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

