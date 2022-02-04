SkinLabo, the First Digitally Native Italian Cosmetics Brand, Expands in the American Market. Since 2016, the Company Has Collected €23 Million in Investments

ROME, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinLabo, the first digitally native Italian cosmetics brand, already present in more than 20 countries worldwide, is ready to launch its own brand on the American beauty market. Since its constitution in 2016, SkinLabo has attracted €23 million in investments, thanks to 8a+ Real Innovation fund; Vertis SGR with its new fund Vertis Venture 5 Scaleup; and the support of LA4G - Luiss Alumni 4 Growth, Luiss University’s Investment Club and the startup’s long-standing strategic partner. Founded in Turin by 50-year-old Angelo Muratore and a group of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists with many years of experience in the world of cosmetics and e-commerce, SkinLabo has approximately 1.2 million active customers, a monthly growth of around 70 thousand new customers, and sales of over €17 million in 2021. Top management's target is to increase to 5 million customers by 2026 with 6-fold revenue growth. The US market represents the next step for SkinLabo, just as it was for Keyless, a cybersecurity startup also in LA4G’s portfolio that has just been acquired by the San Francisco based tech company Sift. In this case Luiss Alumni 4 Growth, and especially Luiss University, has played a central role in Keyless’ expansion. In fact, Luiss was its first client, using the biometric authentication software to better guarantee students’ privacy during the online exams held throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. LA4G – Luiss Alumni 4 Growth the investment club of Luiss graduates founded in 2019, continues to support the startup ecosystem in Italy, and specifically Luiss-related projects, with the purpose of financing scholarships for students in need. The main goal of the LA4G is to turn its profits into good causes by reinvesting the capital gain from the exits of its startups into new educational opportunities for young people.



