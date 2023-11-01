Skokie, IL Long Distance Moving & Packing Company DMD Announces Referral Program

DMD Moving and Storage (312-668-7713), a leading provider of relocation solutions for residents and businesses in Skokie, IL, has announced the launch of its Refer a Friend referral program.

—

The newly launched program is designed to celebrate and reward customers for their loyalty, especially those who go out of their way to recommend the firm’s moving services to friends and family who need help moving home. The program is open to current, previous customers and also anybody else who is interested in referring long distance moving services.

More details about DMD Moving and Storage, its reward program, and eligibility requirements can be found at https://www.dmdmoving.com/refer-a-friend/

DMD Moving and Storage explains that its reward program extends benefits to both the referrer and referee, with the referring party receiving an instant payout of $300 once the move has been completed, while the new customer gets 10% off on their moving estimate.

The program features a simple 3-step sign-up process that requires the referrer to provide their details, their preferred payment processor for receiving the bonus, and the contact information of the individual they are referring.

The rewards, as DMD Moving and Storage notes, are only available to moving services that are worth $3,000 and more. Everyone is qualified to begin to refer other people to the company to earn their own bonus for successful referrals, the firm says.

The company has paid out more than $11,000 and $8,000 to qualifying referrers in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

A company representative said, “We are deeply committed to our mission of providing seamless moving services to our esteemed customers, no matter where they’re moving to. And with our new referral program, we also hope to reward and appreciate those who bring business our way by referring their friends.”

DMD Moving and Storage is a full-service relocating company, offering end-to-end moving services for residential and commercial clients. Its service covers exclusively long-distance and interstate moves, as well as packing and unpacking services. Customers can also request custom transport solutions tailored specifically to cater to their logistics needs.

The company offers expedited deliveries using dedicated trucks, with all of its services available on a flat-rate pricing structure.

Those interested can visit https://www.dmdmoving.com/refer-a-friend/ to learn more about DMD Moving and Storage’s referral program or to submit a referral.

Contact Info:

Name: Dennis D

Email: Send Email

Organization: DMD Moving and Storage

Address: 10015 Beverly Dr APT 110, Skokie, IL 60076, United States

Phone: +1-312-668-7713

Website: https://www.dmdmoving.com/



