Sky Elements Drone Shows Achieves Two New Guinness World Records in Orlando

Sky Elements Drone Shows Achieves two new Guinness World Records for displays carried out during IAAPA Expo 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

The displays occurred over the Orange County Convention Center during the IAAPA’s November event and included 1,592 drones creating a variety of images. Two of those formations, an American flag and the company’s own logo, broke previous Guiness World Records for the number of drones used in such images.

More details can be found at https://skyelementsdrones.com/drone-light-show/florida/guinness-world-record-drone-show/

Sky Elements Drone Shows explains that the record-breaking attempts involved considerable planning and coordination, with fifty individuals needed to help set up the drone grid. The recent event follows a similar effort in July, when the company set a new Guinness World Record for the largest sentence flown by multi-rotors or drones.

In addition to the record-breaking images, Sky Elements’ 1,592 drone formation created a series of heroic figures, including a cowboy galloping through the American West, an astronaut tethered to the International Space Station, and a knight in combat with a dragon.

“This show was truly a team effort,” Brian Geck, creative director of Sky Elements explains. “Our top animators pulled together, and each pushed the limits of what could be done with the design and created new techniques to make it happen. The story we told was of mavericks throughout time.”

The culminating event followed three previous evenings of 400-drone shows, focused on the IAAPA’s 2023 exhibition. Sky Elements Drone Shows points out that, while the final event was something to be cherished, its smaller shows also demonstrated that less can be more.

As a platinum sponsor of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the firm states that its record-breaking final night was intended to cement the Expo in the history books.

Sky Elements Drone Shows states that it has now turned its attention to the festive season, with multiple events planned throughout December for both Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The firm states that it has upcoming shows planned in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and California, with details available via the company’s website.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://skyelementsdrones.com/

