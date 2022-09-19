Skyborn Renewables GmbH: Skyborn Renewables Launches as a Leading Company in Global Wind Power

GIP Closes and Rebrands Former Wpd Offshore Business

New Management Team Appointed

Announces Opening of Hamburg Office Hub

João Metelo, Chief Investment & Financial Officer (CIFO), who has over 23 years of international experience,

Morten Melin, Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO), who will join the team in March 2023, an industry expert with more than 25 years of offshore wind experience,

Thomas Karst, Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO), who has almost 25 years of relevant industry and leadership experience and a strong focus on successful customer projects,

Lars Muck, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who has over 25 years of industry and leadership experience,

Cathrin Browne, General Counsel (GC), who will join the team in November 2022, has over 12 years of experience and has held senior positions at market leading companies and law firms.

About Global Infrastructure Partners

HAMBURG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 19 September 2022 - Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, today announced the launch of Skyborn Renewables, a leading player in the international wind power industry. Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) was previously operated as wpd offshore.In May, GIP announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the business. The transaction closed on September 15, 2022.The assets of Skyborn include interests in 5 operating and under-construction projects in Germany, France and Taiwan; and a pipeline of over 30 GW (gross) of highly diversified offshore wind projects in various stages of development. The company has over 20 years of development experience, a track record of ~7 GW developed to date, and a presence in fifteen European and APAC markets.CEO Achim Berge Olsen commented: "Skyborn Renewables will combine the team's experience with GIP's financial strength and track record of investing in renewables assets to the deployment of offshore wind energy for the benefit of future generations. Our mission is to address the global challenges of the climate crisis and energy security."In addition to Berge Olsen, the newly-appointed management team includes:To support the team and strengthen its operating capabilities, Skyborn Renewables will open an office in Hamburg."GIP identified offshore wind as an important component of the transition to clean, renewable power. The investment in Skyborn is a significant milestone and demonstrates GIP's commitment to the continued growth of global renewable power generation," said Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of GIP.

GIP is a leading independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP's global renewables portfolio includes solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage assets representing 18 GW of operating and construction capacity, royalty interests in over 21 GW of operating renewable projects, and over 175 GW of assets under construction or in development. Headquartered in New York, GIP operates out of 10 offices: New York, London, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. GIP manages c. US $84 billion for its investors. GIP's portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of c. US $68 billion and employ over 100,000 people. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com .





About Skyborn Renewables

Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is helping to achieve global decarbonisation by accelerating the development of offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition, which will enable the achievement of net-zero targets, ensure energy security, and provide a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is a pioneer and leading offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience and a track record of approximately 7 GW developed around the globe to date. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, engineering and design, procurement, financing, construction management and asset management. Skyborn's portfolio includes a global pipeline of over 30 GW in various stages of development. Headquartered in Bremen, Germany, the company is present in 15 European and APAC markets. For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com



