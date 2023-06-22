Skylab EPA Joins Forces with Dartfish to Unveil Revolutionary Padel Analytics Tool, Empowering Players and Coaches

Dartfish and Skylab EPA join forces to introduce an innovative product that aims to revolutionise the Padel experience, offering comprehensive match data and automated video playlists for enhanced performance insights, addressing the needs of practitioners in the fastest growing sport in the world.

—

Skylab EPA, an expert in sports technology and performance analysis is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Dartfish, the renowned video analysis solutions provider for sports. Together, they are set to introduce an innovative product that aims to revolutionise the Padel experience, providing players and coaches with seamless access to comprehensive match data and automated video playlists for enhanced performance insights.

The new product combines data delivered in easy-to-digest dashboards and video and will be available to customers in 2023. The partnership between Dartfish and Skylab EPA aims to allow for the expertise of both companies to come together and create a unique offering that addresses the needs of practitioners in Padel, the fastest growing sport in the world.

Skylab EPA is the performance analysis division of Skylab, and exists in the space of digital, science, and coaching. Skylab EPA’s products and services generate insights and cut through the noise of data in sports, with an aim to provide clarity and a deeper understanding of the game.

In partnership with Dartfish, Skylab EPA has invested in its infrastructure and committed resources to explore how they can apply their expertise to Padel, where there is a great opportunity to support practitioners to push the limits of performance by delivering on efficient performance analysis practices and having greater evidence of what elite Padel looks like.

Laurent Wenker, CCO of Dartfish states: "Laurent Wenker, CCO of Dartfish states: "Until now, coaches identified key trends based on data and reports. By combining video with easy-to-understand dashboards, this upcoming product is expected to further improve padel coaches' efficiency and effectiveness. We look forward to expanding this product into different sports with Skylab."

"The important of context is imperative to make better evidence-based decisions in Sport. That’s why Skylab are excited to launch our first product in partnership with Dartfish where we combine our Performance Analysis and Creative expertise with Dartfish’s trusted and robust video platform already validated by the market," says Ciaran Skinner, Business Development Manager, Skylab.

The launch of the partnership marks an important milestone for Skylab EPA, who have recently been involved in the sport. "Through crafted data visualisation we aim to enrich athletes and coaches to better understand and communicate complex strategies, refine plays, and improve decision-making skills," Ciaran Skinner says.

For further information please contact Ciaran.skinner@skylab.com



About Us: Skylab is a first-of-its-kind sports technology firm, offering tailored Performance Analysis services and bespoke web platforms to elite sporting clients. It aims to revolutionise how elite sports teams and individuals interact, use, and visualise their data. By packaging performance analysis with industry leading UX and bespoke software, partners will be in the position to make better decisions in sport. Current clients include elite teams and organisations across Football, Athletics, Tennis, Boxing, Motorsport and more.

Contact Info:

Name: Ciaran Skinner

Email: Send Email

Organization: Skylab

Website: http://www.skylab.com



Release ID: 89100373

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.