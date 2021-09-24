SKYWORTH Gets "Closer to Reality" with New Line-up of 4K TVs and Gaming Monitor at 2021 Autumn Product Launch

SKYWORTH S82 is an exceptional 4K OLED TV bringing a new level of high color accuracy and a slimmer and sleeker look

SKYWORTH Q72 is a breakthrough 4K SmartMiniLED TV delivering enhanced screen brightness, better picture contrast and a flicker-free experience

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, a leading global television brand, today launched three new TV models and a new gaming monitor at its annual Autumn Product Launch event. Under the theme of "Closer to Reality", the brand introduced the all-new SKYWORTH S82, a 4K OLED TV featuring an exceptional display with superior color solutions, and the SKYWORTH Q72, an industry leading 4K SmartMiniLED TV that pushes the boundaries of technology to deliver advanced LED dimming technologies. Catering to the needs of all consumers, SKYWORTH also announced the launch of the SKYWORTH A20 Pro, a 4K 120Hz flicker-free TV with an ADS panel featuring the flagship SoC, and the SKYWORTH G90, a 4K OLED gaming monitor specifically designed to meet the needs of gaming enthusiasts.



Tony Wang at SKYWORTH 2021 Autumn Product Launch

Tony Wang, Chairman of SKYWORTH TV said, "At SKYWORTH, we are proud of our latest product innovations and our continued commitment to delivering breakthroughs in picture and audio quality. SKYWORTH's TV business saw considerable growth in the first half of 2021; we recorded a YoY increase in global sales revenue of 33.1%, with overseas sales revenue recording an impressive YoY rise of 68%. We are thrilled to see our portfolio of products welcomed and recognized by global consumers and we cannot wait for our customers around the world to experience our latest range of advanced home entertainment solutions."

SKYWORTH S82: A Stunning 4K OLED TV Featuring Superior Color Accuracy for a True-to-Life and Immersive Entertainment Experience

The latest addition to SKYWORTH's S series, the SKYWORTH S82, inherits the same "Supreme" design spirit of the existing line-up, featuring a slim 4K OLED display and enhanced picture quality, bringing an exceptional entertainment experience to homes around the world:

Superior Color Accuracy : Equipped with a high color accuracy of △E0.86 [1] and supporting the switching among sRGB/BT.709, BT.2020 and DCI-P3 color gamut, the SKYWORTH S82 delivers vivid colors and true-to-life pictures, ensuring users can get closer to reality and experience every detail in stunning clarity.

: Equipped with a high color accuracy of △E0.86 and supporting the switching among sRGB/BT.709, BT.2020 and DCI-P3 color gamut, the SKYWORTH S82 delivers vivid colors and true-to-life pictures, ensuring users can get closer to reality and experience every detail in stunning clarity. Enhanced Picture Quality for the Best Viewing Experience : Available in 55" and 65" models, the SKYWORTH S82 delivers superb picture quality, brightness, depth and details, no matter what is on the screen, thanks to the SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE™ 4K Version, Dolby Vision® and HDR 10. It also adopts a 4K 120Hz OLED V21 panel boasting outstanding picture contrast, a wide viewing angle, and a fast response rate.

: Available in 55" and 65" models, the SKYWORTH S82 delivers superb picture quality, brightness, depth and details, no matter what is on the screen, thanks to the SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE™ Version, Dolby Vision® and HDR 10. It also adopts a 120Hz OLED V21 panel boasting outstanding picture contrast, a wide viewing angle, and a fast response rate. Comfortable Viewing Experience with SKYWORTH EYE CARE : Featuring an anti-glare OLED screen, SKYWORTH ALS Ambient Light Sensor and Dolby Vision IQ™, the S82 automatically adjusts the picture quality based on the surrounding lighting conditions, ensuring an incredible viewing experience.

: Featuring an anti-glare OLED screen, SKYWORTH ALS Ambient Light Sensor and Dolby Vision IQ™, the S82 automatically adjusts the picture quality based on the surrounding lighting conditions, ensuring an incredible viewing experience. Ultra-Thin Body: Leveraging SKYWORTH's new proprietary SKYWORTH OBM Slim technology, the SKYWORTH S82 features an ultra-thin screen of 3.9mm [2] only, ensuring an elegant and compact display no matter where the TV is positioned around the home.

Leveraging SKYWORTH's new proprietary SKYWORTH OBM Slim technology, the SKYWORTH S82 features an ultra-thin screen of 3.9mm only, ensuring an elegant and compact display no matter where the TV is positioned around the home. Advanced Audio for a Cinematic Home Experience: The SKYWORTH S82's slim body accommodates the SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM, a built-in subwoofer that is powered by 20W and can produce a frequency as low as 50Hz. Coupled with Dolby Atmos® immersive audio, the TV delivers rich audio quality that envelopes listeners in a wave of sounds, immersing you in your favorite entertainment with dramatic sound effects and breathtaking realism at home.

SKYWORTH Q72: Advanced MiniLED Backlight Technology Featuring Breakthrough Innovations in Dimming Technology

Under the Q (Quality) series, SKYWORTH introduced the latest SmartMiniLED TV, the SKYWORTH Q72. In partnership with BOE, a leading display solutions company, it adopts CoG (chip-on-glass) MiniLED technology, featuring 20,736 backlights across 2,304 zones to enhance local dimming[3], ensuring delicate, vibrant picture quality and advanced display performance.

The SKYWORTH Q72 is equipped with Active Matrix Addressing that enables each dimming zone to be controlled by an independent IC (integrated circuit). It ensures each backlight zone is always bright, delivering a flicker-free viewing experience. Supported by SKYWORTH's self-developed AI Matrix Dimming technology, the SKYWORTH Q72 uses AI algorithms to deliver more precise light control, enhancing the contrast ratio to 1,000,000:1, and the peak brightness up to 1500nit, to ensure viewers can experience a picture-perfect entertainment experience whether gaming or catching up on the latest trending TV series.

Bringing viewers cinematic color tones fit for the movies, the SKYWORTH Q72 features new SKYWORTH Super Original Colors technology, supporting 115% DCI-P3, and 10bit color depth presenting, enabling the display to produce over one billion colors for a vibrant and true-to-life viewing experience. It is also supported by 3D LUT Function, Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Delivering supreme sounds, the SKYWORTH Q72 boasts SKYWORTH AUDIO SPEAKER SYSTEM 2.1.2, which packs two front-firing audio channels, two upward-firing audio channels, and one external wireless subwoofer. Paired with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it delivers an immersive audio experience.

Powered by the latest flagship 8K SoC integrating a multi-core CPU, GPU, and a dedicated AI processing unit (APU), the SKYWORTH Q72 is set to take entertainment to a whole new level.

Introducing the SKYWORTH A20 Pro and SKYWORTH G90

Catering to every budget, SKYWORTH also announced the SKYWORTH A20 Pro and SKYWORTH G90, meeting the needs of entertainment buffs and gaming fans worldwide.

SKYWORTH A20 Pro : A 4K 120Hz LCD TV with an ADS panel and an ultra-high screen-to-body ratio of 99%, featuring SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE™ 4K Version, MEMC (motion estimate and motion compensation), a VRR all the way from the port to the latest SoC, and to the screen, SKYWORTH ALS Ambient Light Sensor, eyecare mode, JBL cinematic sound effects, Dolby Atmos, and HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 connection for a premium user experience that is flicker-free.

: A 120Hz LCD TV with an ADS panel and an ultra-high screen-to-body ratio of 99%, featuring SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE™ Version, MEMC (motion estimate and motion compensation), a VRR all the way from the port to the latest SoC, and to the screen, SKYWORTH ALS Ambient Light Sensor, eyecare mode, JBL cinematic sound effects, Dolby Atmos, and HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 connection for a premium user experience that is flicker-free. SKYWORTH G90: A 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor with a screen ratio of 16:9, featuring a VRR all the way from the port to the SoC, and to the screen, 3D LUT color adjustment technology, 178° ultra-wide angle, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 connection, anti-glare technology, and eyecare mode, ensuring users can enjoy a fast, smooth and immersive gaming experience all day in comfort.

Product availability and pricing information

SKYWORTH's new TVs and monitor will be launched in Mainland China initially, with the overseas roll-out plans to be announced in due course:

SKYWORTH S82 comes in 55 inches at CNY 13,999 (approximately USD 2,165 ), 65 inches at CNY 24,999 (approximately USD 3,866 ), and is available from today.

(approximately ), 65 inches at (approximately ), and is available from today. SKYWORTH Q72 comes in 75 inches at CNY 29,999 (approximately USD 4,640 ), 86 inches at CNY 49,999 (approximately USD 7,733 ), and is available from today.

(approximately ), 86 inches at (approximately ), and is available from today. SKYWORTH A20 Pro comes in 55 inches at CNY 4,399 (approximately USD 681 ), 65 inches at CNY 5,599 (approximately USD 867 ), 75 inches at CNY 7,999 (approximately USD 1,239 ), and will be available from Oct 1 .

(approximately ), 65 inches at (approximately ), 75 inches at (approximately ), and will be available from . SKYWORTH G90 is available at CNY 14,999 (approximately USD 2,320 ), and a discounted price of CNY 7,499 (approximately USD 1,161 ) from today to 19:30, Sep 25 (GTM +8) on JD and Tmall.

Looking ahead, SKYWORTH will continue to heavily invest in technology research and development to innovate new products and solutions that meet its customers evolving needs, bringing advanced audio-visual experiences to consumers around the world.

About SKYWORTH TV

SKYWORTH TV is a leading global television manufacturer and a pioneer in big-screen Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH TV has more than 30 years of experience providing advanced home entertainment solutions and is one of the top three global providers of Android TVs. Under its brand proposition "Lead the future", SKYWORTH TV continues to invest heavily in R&D and innovative technology solutions and is dedicated to leading the transformation of the TV industry to revolutionize smart home experiences. SKYWORTH TV has five renowned TV series (WSQGA) to delight all consumer groups and its proprietary Swaiot™ technology seamlessly connects with the entire ecosystem of AIoT and compatible IoT devices, enabling users to view, control, and manage all their smart home devices from their TV. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyworth.net/global

[1] △E0.86 is from SKYWORTH's laboratory. The actual color accuracy may vary due to the difference in measurements and products. Please check the actual product for the color accuracy.

[2] The data of 3.9mm is from SKYWORTH's laboratory. The thickness may vary due to the difference in measurements and products. Please check the actual product for the accurate thickness.

[3] The 86-inch screen conducts local dimming across 2,304 zones, with 20,736 MiniLED; the 75-inch screen conducts local dimming across 2,048 zones, with 18,432 MiniLED