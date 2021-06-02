SKYWORTH teams up with AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 for an exciting partnership

HANOI, Vietnam, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH is one of the official sponsors for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, where it is looking to bring explosive football moments for fans, from the pitch to the big screen.

Like most sports fanatics across the world, SKYWORTH believes that football not only inspires but unites people from different parts of the world. Partnering with the AFF Suzuki Cup will help bring SKYWORTH closer to football fans in the region, while showcasing the brand's aspirations for the tournament in a meaningful partnership. SKYWORTH hopes to tap on this inspiration to overcome the limitations of technology to create the best products and provide the best user experience.



SKYWORTH Teams up with AFF for an explosive Partnership

This is why SKYWORTH's team of engineers and designers are constantly researching and inventing newer ways to produce top quality products – similar to the hard work that the players put in to create great moments on the football field. Being one of the top TV brands in Asia, and with years of experience in TV development, SKYWORTH is proud to unveil its latest offering: The SUC7500 TV.

Adopting a standard design with many modern features, the SUC7500 targets the young generation in Southeast Asia, who are both passionate about technology and have a special love for football. The recent release also follows a year of impressive growth in SKYWORTH's overall company sales.

Growing from a local base in Shenzhen to a worldwide company, SKYWORTH is now an internationally renowned technology brand that has seen massive success within Southeast Asia.

On an international level, SKYWORTH saw a 33% increase in sales from the 408 Global TV Festival, while its OLED flagship products saw a 67% year-on-year jump. Additionally, the overall average prices have also increased by an impressive 13%.

Through the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, SKYWORTH hopes to bring the best football moments to football fans. Being one of the most prestigious tournaments where players and teams continuously strive to improve themselves, SKYWORTH wants to adopt the same spirit when developing products to bring the best experience to users.

SKYWORTH – AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Official Smart TV