Slazzer's Revolutionary Technology Raises The Bar For E-Commerce Stores

E-commerce has seen a massive rise in its popularity over the past few years. The "halo effect," as social psychologists refer to it, indicates that people tend to believe that good-looking persons have other desirable attributes aside from their appearance. The same holds for product design. Beautiful products and user interfaces are seen to be more valued and to have more attributes. Various sites offer services that can help improve the overall look of your products such as background remover, saturation and color adjustments, etc. For this purpose, one of the best available options is Slazzer.

Slazzer is an artificial intelligence-powered program that uses machine learning techniques to instantly erase the background from any image in under 5 seconds. The Slazzer Desktop App, which is available for Windows/Mac/Linux, can process thousands of photos. With a simple API call, one can also connect the background removal technique to any third-party web app.Mr. Deep Sircar created the visual AI technology that powers Slazzer. This AI technology can distinguish between the keyframes of a photo in the same way as humans can through intricate algorithms. Simply said, the AI can select which parts of an image must be kept and which must be eliminated. Furthermore, all developers can incorporate the Slazzer open API into their own applications to produce millions of images.

“This opens up endless possibilities as the AI technology brings great power and ease to all developers in being creative with alluring, magical visuals, and editing interfaces,” says Andy Caso, VP of Sales at Slazzer.

Slazzer offers various tools and APIs for enhanced user interference. Some of these are:

The most recent update by Slazzer is the Slazzer infinity, which allows offline image processing. This update comes with the following features, making it a must-have for all designers:

“When we saw the demand for offline image processing, we went to the drawing board and mapped out all the functionalities that became Slazzer Infinity.” Deep Sircar, Co-Founder at Slazzer says about the update.

All of this makes slazzer the perfect tool for boosting any e-commerce store. With the rise in e-commerce websites, making a website rank on Google is an important task for any business. This ranking is affected by the way people think of your website. Google is unconcerned about the appearance of a website, but the design does influence user experience, which is a major ranking factor. The images and the overall aesthetics of a website will play a huge role in the way any website is perceived. Slazzer helps create the perfect images for any e-commerce website. Images are on the frontline for attracting customers. The pictures of the products on the website must be of the highest quality and crystal clear. Using low-quality photographs with blurred features will only make the product and the site look bad, which will affect the way the user perceives the website.

This will ultimately have a negative effect on customer satisfaction and might result in a poor customer base or negative reviews about the site. E-commerce websites rely on excellent product photography to keep customers interested. It is frequently observed that a poor background detracts from the appeal of the goods and services. This is not a problem when using Slazzer as one can easily generate high-quality background images with it. It offers services such as personalized background remover and the addition of stunning visual that enhances your photographs. Using masking characteristics, the program may assist you in increasing the highlighting qualities of your items.It also enhances your images by casting shadows on the website visitors and producing ghost photo effects on any surface. It offers the following features, taking any e-commerce website to another level:

Slazzer is on a mission to allow people to use state-of-the-art AI technology every day, and it is definitely leading the game.

