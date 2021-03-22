Sleemon China Sleep Index Report 2021: Eight Mattresses in a Lifetime

HANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19, the World Sleep Day for 2021, Sleemon Furniture Co., Ltd. ("Sleemon"), a world-renowned furniture manufacturer in the mattress industry of China, released the "Sleemon China Sleep Index Report 2021" ("report"). With joint efforts from the Chinese Sleep Research Society (CSRS), the report launches the first nationwide standard for mattress replacement: Eight mattresses are needed for a person in their lifetime.

With a total of 1.28 billion samples, the most extensive so far, the report comes up with a true picture of Chinese people's sleep behaviors. The report combines the latest research results in the field of sleep science at home and abroad, Trendforesee Consulting (China's trend marketing service innovator as the research agency), CN-Healthcare (China's medical and health expertise wisdom platform as the strategic media partner) and the leading Internet platforms such as Ocean Engine, Spring Rain Software, Snail Sleep and Codoon Sports, were all contributors to the birth of this report.

Chinese People's Sleep Behavior

According to the report, the average sleep time of Chinese people in 2020 was 6.69 hours per night, an average decrease of 2 hours compared to 2013. Among them, take-away delivery personnel, couriers, medical staff, online store owners and We-Media practitioners only sleep an average of 3-6 hours per night. Falling asleep after midnight is a common phenomenon.

It is remarkable that this year's report focuses on "deep sleep" for the first time. The survey shows that less than 24.9% of the population was able to have deep sleep in 2020, down 3.1% compared to 2019. Affected by COVID-19, the overall deep sleep time shrank by 0.04 hours per night than before. The average deep sleep time was only 1.79 hours per night. Among them, 58.5% of the participants considered themselves light sleepers. The deep sleep time of Chinese people falls far below the standard.

Sleep Long or Sleep Deeply?

Contrary to the fact that "deep sleep" becomes the focus of the majority, 30% of the Chinese population do not know what deep sleep is, and more than half of them have no idea about how much deep sleep they get, the report said.

Director Sun Wei of the Sleep Medicine Center of Peking University Sixth

Hospital said

at a conference that deep sleep, also known as "golden sleep", accounts for about 20% of a person's entire night's sleep time. In fact, what matters for a quality sleep is not how long you can sleep but the proportion of your deep sleep time per night.

"In the era of efficiency, people are becoming increasingly keen on efficient sleep. A 'deep sleep era' is ushering in. The 'deep sleep' proposition made in the report is the solution for the new normal sleep of the Chinese people," said Gao Xuemei, Deputy Director of CSRS.

Sleemon: Eight Mattresses in a Lifetime!

According to the survey, 78.5% of consumers believe that their mattresses need to be replaced regularly. 47.7% of the Chinese people consider that the quality guarantee period of a mattress is 4-6 years. The report also points out that only 16.7% of consumers could follow this frequency, which is lower than the frequency of mattress replacement in Europe and the United States (once every five years). But the report also finds that the younger the customers are, the shorter they consider the lifespan of their mattresses. The finding reveals people's awareness of the necessity of changing their mattresses in regular intervals is growing.

So if a mattress has its quality guarantee period, how many mattresses do people need in their life? According to the report, the average number is 8.2. Combining the research at home and abroad, Sleemon further proposed the first industrial standard of mattress replacement in China, or even the world: Eight mattresses are needed throughout people's entire life to achieve a healthier sleeping environment.

Why not four, or six, but eight? Based on the analysis of 1.28 billion sleep behaviors of Chinese people in the report, mattresses need to match the different stages of human life. In the report, human life can divide into eight stages. The eight different stages include "Infancy," "Adolescence," "College Years," "Rental," "Marriage," "Pregnancy," "Mid-ages," and "Seniors." Each corresponds to specific sleep standards: the healthy development of infants and adolescents, the relief of pressure in young and middle-aged adults, the health care of the elderly groups, and so on. Moreover, people will spend one-third of their life sleeping on mattresses. As the most critical bedding in sleep, mattresses need to replace regularly to fulfill these different demands.

Overall, "eight mattresses in a lifetime" is a subdivision based on different functions of mattresses needed in human life stages. This recommendation is based on the research of big data and sleep science obtained by the first deep sleep research center in China, jointly founded by Sleemon and CSRS. It is believed that with the popularization of healthy sleep knowledge, the innovative research and development of mattress products will become a trend according to the needs of people at different stages of life.

The Trend

Specializing on mattresses and other high-quality upholstered furniture for 37 years, Sleemon has always closely connected brand innovation with consumer needs. At the press conference, Sleemon's deep sleep signature product "Deep Sleep Mattress" made its official debut. The product, which is based on the research results of 26,000 human body data, can accommodate 80% of Chinese people's deep sleep needs. It not only features cross-border introduction of innovative materials to ensure the health and comfort of the product, but characterizes a number of the ergonomics tests as well. The excellent process ratios of the product is just stunning.

For people with high stress and insomnia, the more scientific and comfortable "Deep Sleep Pro" version is made available for them. The systemic four-in-one deep sleep solution of "Deep Sleep Pro" covers deep sleep mattress, sleep detection sensors, sleep peripheral products and sleep improvement services, which enables deep sleep to naturally extended .

In order to make Chinese people conceptualize the importance of healthy sleep, Sleemon has conducted solid research on national sleep for nine consecutive years. Relevant reports have become the most valuable benchmark for sleep research highlighted with its diversified research perspectives, the wide coverage of population groups and a comprehensive set of research methods. Sleemon stands out with its extraordinary contribution on deep sleep studies. The national mattress replacement standard proposed by Sleemon will consolidate its leadership in the development and innovation of China's furniture industry and sleep science.

This leadership and stardom, helped with its past partnering experience with CSRS will continue down the road. While a company proud with a complete loop of deep sleep products spanning from innovative technology concepts, new technologies and new materials R&D output to final products, Sleemon is keen to highlight consumer experience in deep sleep from theory to practice.