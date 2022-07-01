"Sleep Well": Experience World Class Relaxation at The Westin Surabaya

Taking comfort and wellness to the next level, The Westin's signature "Sleep Well" looks to raise the standard on rest and recovery away from home.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Surabaya invites guests to experience their signature offering, the "Sleep Well" program exclusive to the Westin Group. Guests can enjoy a refreshing respite in sophisticated rooms and suites that are impeccably designed for a restful night's sleep.



Experience Ultra-Luxury with your loved one at Westin Grand Deluxe Room by Westin Surabaya

"As 'Wellness' is ingrained in The Westin Brand's DNA, we are proud to invite guests to come and experience our exclusive 'Sleep Well' program here at The Westin Surabaya. The program offers our guests unparalleled service and facilities that will be focused on helping them rest and feel at home away from home. Furthermore, being located where we are, it offers our well-rested guests an easy access to major attractions the city of Surabaya can offer," said Prasetyo Rahmad, Director of Rooms The Westin Surabaya.

'Sleep Well' at The Westin Surabaya

Offering uniquely thoughtful services and facilities to ensure guests experience a new level of comfort, the Sleep Well program is one of the "six pillars of well-being" that is exclusive to The Westin brand. The Westin rooms are furnished specifically by Heavenly Beds, with layers on soothing Westin linens, plush pillows, cozy down blanket, and custom for premium comfort.

To complement the guests' quality of sleep at The Westin, "Sleep Well" experience also includes Lavender Balms as a bedside amenity. Guests can wind down and improve their quality of sleep with relaxing oils of lavender and chamomile just by rubbing the balm on their temples or wrists.

Furthermore, all rooms are equipped with exclusive bathroom and bedside amenities such white tea aloe shampoo, shower gel, conditioner, as well as a hand and body lotion, that are designed to not just add a charming scent to the guests, but also provide natural antioxidants and natural moisture.

For guests who wish to go to bed with a full yet healthy food, beverages from "Sleep Well Menu" is available 24 hours every day. The curated food menu consists of the Tropical Grill Vegetable and Quinoa, Grill Organic Spring Chicken, and Southeast Asian Searred Baramundi, as well as Herbal Tea by Jing Tea, contain natural sleep-enhancing properties that adds comfort to the sleeping experience.

Variety of Programs to Complete your Relaxation

Guests bringing their families can also enjoy the Family Room package that includes Westin Family Pack, Kids Safari Tent, BBQ by The Lake, Mini Golf Lessons with a Gold Pro, Mini Cooking Demo with Chefs, Westin Family Coloring Box, and a Teddy Bear.

With Surabaya becoming one of the fastest growing and second most populated cities in Indonesia, The Westin Surabaya plays an integral role in the city's tourism industry. Located adjacent to the Pakuwon Mall, the largest mall in Indonesia, The Westin Surabaya offers an unparalleled view of the city's skyline. With easy access to shopping, high-end events and a premium location, The Westin Surabaya combines luxury and location with the comfort of being at home.

Experience Ultra-Luxury in Surabaya

"As an international-brand five-star hotel in Surabaya, we have 204 spacious guest rooms and suites available. We are also home to one of the best restaurants in the city: the Magnolia Restaurant, as well as the Sky Lounge, which is a sophisticated cocktail bar overlooking the Surabaya cityscape. The Westin Surabaya is an oasis of wellness and luxurious experience, and it is important that we are always evolving our offerings to best serve our guests," added Prasetyo.

An example of this is the newly available Grand Deluxe rooms, which offer more space at an affordable price. Guests who upgrade their rooms to new Grand Deluxe rooms will enjoy privileges such as access to the hotel's Club Lounge and a spectacular view of Surabaya.

For more information, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com or contact +62 (031) 2971 0000.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 230 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram . www.marriott.com

