Sleep's Role In Lyme Disease Treatment: Comprehensive Remedy Guide Released

RxLyme has recently released a new report on the connection between sleep quality and the severity and symptoms of chronic Lyme disease.

With the release of this new report, the publication hopes to provide valuable information for patients and parents of children who are struggling with Lyme disease. As RxLyme explains in this report, sleep disruption can exacerbate the symptoms of Lyme disease and impair the body's ability to overcome this chronic condition.

RxLyme's newly released report first defines Lyme disease, outlines its most common symptoms, and identifies the stages and long-term effects.

Lyme disease symptoms include joint pain that can fluctuate in severity and migrate between joints, fatigue that seems unaffected by rest, fever, chills, and neurological problems. As the report explains, another telltale sign of Lyme disease is a bull's-eye rash around the original tick bite location.

According to RxLyme, once the illness becomes chronic or prolonged, it can lead to cognitive difficulties or "brain fog," impairing the patient's ability to complete everyday tasks. Emotional challenges like anxiety and depression have also been reported by those struggling with chronic Lyme disease.

RxLyme's comprehensive report goes on to identify strategies for improving sleep, which is imperative for healing from Lyme disease. Among the techniques detailed in the report are natural sleep aids like melatonin, chamomile, and valerian root, and mind-body exercises such as meditation and yoga.

RxLyme also urges patients to create sleep-inducing environments, incorporating items like a white noise machine, blackout curtains, and a supportive pillow and mattress, and maintaining a cool room temperature.

RxLyme is dedicated to providing comprehensive information about Lyme disease and how to overcome it. Along with its article on the role of sleep in treating the disease, the company has published informative articles on topics including the effect mold has on the illness, the connection between thyroid disorders and Lyme disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, and the benefits of magnesium treatment for Lyme disease patients.

"The journey toward restorative rest can be challenging, especially when dealing with Lyme disease," said one spokesperson for the company. "With the right approach, it’s possible to improve your sleep and, in turn, your overall health. When battling Lyme disease, the right treatment can make all the difference, not just for the disease itself but for sleep quality too."

