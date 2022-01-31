Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) Launches Brand-new Website

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 January 2022 - Silver Yachts (Jiangmen) Co. Ltd , a company operated by SILVER YACHTS in China focusing on building bespoke luxury all-aluminum motor-yachts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website www.silveryachts.co .





SILVER YACHTS is an internationally recognized superyacht builder since 2001 with operating a shipyard in Perth, West Australia since 2005. The brand-new website does not merely mirror the existing English website www.silverYachts.com , but brings more information and timely updates on the designs and products of Silver Yachts (Jiangmen) in both Chinese and English languages, facilitating a closer and direct interaction with clients in Greater China, and more broadly, in the Asian-Pacific region.





Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) delightfully invites you to explore its brand-new website and learn more about its production lines featuring catamarans, megayachts, latest concepts, and commercial vessels, and wishes that you enjoy every finding you may discover in your exploration.

