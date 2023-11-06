S.L.Technology Sets Sights on U.S. Market with Advanced WDM Product Line

S.L. Technology (SLT), a trailblazer in the optical communication components industry, has announced its ambitious plan to penetrate the American market with its state-of-the-art Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) products.

S.L. Technology (SLT), a trailblazer in the optical communication components industry, has announced its ambitious plan to penetrate the American market with its state-of-the-art Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) products. SLT's WDM MUX devices, known for their ability to combine or split multiple wavelengths (channels) on a single optical path, are poised to revolutionize the realm of optical communications.

SLT's product line, including the 80ch Simplex MUX and the 40ch Duplex MUX, is designed to cater to the surging demands of 4G, 5G, and the anticipated 6G networks. These devices are critical for the mobile network front-haul at cell sites and play a significant role in data network mid-haul and backhaul. The 5G Front-Haul MUX models, compatible with leading service providers like Verizon and AT&T, underscore the company’s commitment to supporting the backbone of modern telecommunications.

The indirect export narrative of SLT is equally compelling. The company has played a pivotal role in supplying components for a significant front-haul supply contract worth 50 million dollars, contributing to the expansion of South Korea's export reach. SLT's contributions are a significant portion of its total sales, marking a substantial impact on the company's growth trajectory.

Established in 1999, SLT has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive optical communication technologies essential for network infrastructure. The company prides itself on stringent quality control, operating under KS, ISO9001, and ISO14001 certifications to ensure the highest standards for its products.

The competitive edge of SLT lies in its WDM manufacturing technology, which can be applied to the production of various WDM filter components. Despite the current global reliance on manual production techniques that lead to higher defect rates and inconsistency in quality, SLT is innovating automated manufacturing equipment for WDM products.

As SLT prepares to showcase its WDM MUX products to the US market, the industry watches with keen interest. With its proven track record, SLT is not just exporting products; it's exporting excellence and reliability, reaffirming its vision to be at the cusp of the optical communications revolution.

Contact Info:

Name: Kanghyun Kim

Email: Send Email

Organization: SLT

Address: Republic of Korea

Phone: 82-31-456-2285, 82-010-9008-7766

Website: http://www.slt.co.kr



