SLZ Inc. Expands its Award-Winning Product Line with the Launch of ROUTi-AR

The new product joins the already celebrated ROUTi-AI, offering revolutionary solutions in MEP design automation for various industries.

Building on the accolades of their existing ROUTi-AI product, SLZ Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of ROUTi-AR. Both products mark a significant advancement in MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) design solutions, shaping the future of industries like semiconductor plants, data centers, battery plants, and shipbuilding.

SLZ Inc.'s ROUTi-AI, also known as Smart Routing AI, has been a game-changer in automating High-Tech MEP design processes. The solution was recently awarded a silver medal at the 2023 Edison Awards, an honor that attests to its disruptive impact. When you specify two points for a pipe connection, ROUTi-AI takes over—calculating the shortest possible path while evading any obstructions. The software even goes so far as to automatically create the final design documents, providing pipe and joint dimensions saved in a convenient PDF format.

With the introduction of ROUTi-AR, SLZ Inc. continues its tradition of innovation in MEP design. While ROUTi-AI focuses on automating MEP design, ROUTi-AR will bring additional features that align with the needs of modern industries, complementing the core functions of its predecessor.

SLZ Inc. is already setting the stage for more accomplishments. The company has plans to showcase its latest product, ROUTi-AR, at the upcoming Ultrapure Micro exhibition in the United States in October 2023. Additionally, ROUTi-AR is a contender for the prestigious 2024 CES Innovation Award.

For further details about these groundbreaking products, feel free to reach out to SLZ Inc. via email or visit their website for more information.

