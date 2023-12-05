SLZ Inc. Showcases Breakthrough Technology at CES 2024 Innovation Award

Expanding the Horizon of Innovation: SLZ Inc. Unveils New Addition to the ROUTi Series at UPM, Enhancing MEP Design Automation Across Multiple Industries

SLZ Inc., a trailblazing digital twin-contech company, has marked another milestone by winning the prestigious XR Technology & Accessories Innovation Award at CES 2024 for their groundbreaking AR-based MEP pathway creation solution, ROUTi-AR. This accolade follows their significant presence at the Ultrapure Micro (UPM) exhibition in Austin in October 2023, further cementing their status as a leader in innovative construction technology.

ROUTi-AR, an Augmented Reality (AR) software, is revolutionizing the semiconductor plant construction industry. It drives innovation in the hookup construction process, offering a solution that was previously unattainable. By harnessing the power of AR and algorithm-driven design, ROUTi-AR automates the creation of MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) pathways. This technology not only generates these pathways in minutes but ensures that they adhere to standard design specifications by integrating with Autodesk Revit for automatic BIM (Building Information Modeling) creation.

This cutting-edge solution automatically generates MEP pathways within cleanrooms, optimizing for the shortest routes while avoiding existing structures and in-progress pipes. The result is a significant reduction in construction time, with the potential to shorten semiconductor plant construction by several months. The software's ability to perform hundreds of MEP pathway calculations in mere minutes and its application in both construction and maintenance stages of manufacturing make it an invaluable tool in the industry.

SLZ Inc.'s innovative approach extends to real-time applications. With ROUTi-AR, users can automatically generate or edit MEP pathways in augmented site conditions and perform real-time revisions of BIM data through servers. This functionality, provided as an add-in for Autodesk Revit, exemplifies the integration of AR and AI in automating BIM design, a step forward in the digital twin construction and manufacturing sector.

The co-CEOs of SLZ Inc., Yumi LEE and Jaeheon JUNG, express their pride in the company's achievements, which include not only the CES Innovation Award but also the Edison Awards in April 2023 and a recent win in the KES Convergence New Technology category. They are committed to continuous technological innovation, aiming to grow SLZ Inc. into a unicorn in the digital twin construction and manufacturing arena.

SLZ Inc.'s ROUTi-AR is not just a product; it's a testament to the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of construction technology. As they continue to gain global recognition for their technological prowess, SLZ Inc. is poised to redefine the future of construction and manufacturing in the semiconductor industry.

